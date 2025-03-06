Connected Enterprise Market to Reach USD 6519.7 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

Pune, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected Enterprise Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Connected Enterprise Market size was valued at USD 475.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 6519.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.79% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Connected Enterprise Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5866

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc. – Cisco IoT Control Center

IBM Corporation – IBM Maximo Application Suite

Siemens AG – Siemens MindSphere

Schneider Electric – EcoStruxure

Microsoft Corporation – Microsoft Azure IoT

Rockwell Automation, Inc. – FactoryTalk InnovationSuite

General Electric (GE) – GE Digital Predix

SAP SE – SAP Leonardo

Honeywell International Inc. – Honeywell Forge

Oracle Corporation – Oracle IoT Cloud Service

Bosch Software Innovations – Bosch IoT Suite

PTC Inc. – ThingWorx

Hitachi, Ltd. – Lumada

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – AWS IoT Core

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – HPE Edgeline

Connected Enterprise Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 475.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6519.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.94% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing integration of IoT and automation enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and drives demand for connected enterprise solutions.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Connected Enterprise Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5866

The Digital Convergence: Driving Growth in the Connected Enterprise Market

The growing integration of IoT, AI, and cloud computing into industries is significantly driving the connected enterprise market. Enterprises are pouring into digital transformation projects to initiate new-age practices, training, and improved productivity, customer experience, and operations. Also, the rising shift towards smart manufacturing is leading demand for the market along with increasing concerns regarding cyber–security. Moreover, the implementation of 5G networks and the edge computing solution will help the market to grow at a faster pace. The global market landscape, meanwhile, has become fast-moving and competitive, also due to favorable government policies being propelled to support digitalization. This content gets a unique name

By Component: Solution Segment Dominates, Services Segment Registers Fastest CAGR

The Solution segment dominated the market and accounted for 46% of revenue share, there is growing demand for strong digital platforms that would combine IoT, cloud, and AI solutions. Organizations are utilizing these solutions for real-time processing of data and automating business-critical processes to ensure operational continuity.

The Services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This increasing need for consulting, integration, and support services to assist enterprises in implementing and managing connected solutions is driving this growth.

By Application: Manufacturing Leads, IT & Telecom Registers Fastest Growth

Manufacturing segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share, The industries are gradually deploying automation and smart factory solutions, which help in optimizing production throughput and enhance time-saving techniques, making the manufacturing sector lead the market. Market growth in the sector is primarily driven by the adoption of predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and supply chain optimization solutions.

The IT & telecom segment will grow fastest over the review period due to the need for connectivity, cloud solutions, and network security. The wider availability of 5G and edge computing is also adding fire to this market.

Connected Enterprise Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution Device Management Connectivity Management Application Enablement



Services Real-Time Collaboration Enterprise Infrastructure Management Streaming Analytics Security Solution Data Management Remote Monitoring System Network Management Mobile Workforce Management Customer Experience Management Asset Performance Management



Platform Professional Services Consulting Services Integration and Deployment Services Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Application

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Connected Enterprise Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5866

Regional Analysis: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest Growth

North America dominated the market and held the largest share in 2023, attributable to superior adoption of IoT, AI, and Cloud Computing at the enterprise level. Supportive of the market, are the high concentration of tech giants, and the rise of investments within digital transformation in the region.

The fastest growth in market size is anticipated in Asia-Pacific, due to fast industrialization, various government smart city initiatives as well as the expansion of 5G networks in this area. In this regard, countries like China, India, Japan, and others are investing their revenue in connected enterprise technologies to improve business efficiency and recruit quality skills development infrastructure.

Recent Developments

January 2024: Siemens introduced an advanced industrial IoT platform to enhance smart manufacturing capabilities.

February 2024: IBM launched a new AI-powered enterprise connectivity suite to enhance data integration across industries.

March 2024: Cisco announced a strategic partnership with cloud providers to offer end-to-end connected enterprise solutions.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Connected Enterprise Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Connected Enterprise Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Connected Enterprise Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/connected-enterprise-market-5866

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.