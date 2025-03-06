Greystone Provides $30 Million in Bridge Financing for Rhode Island Nursing Home Portfolio

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $29,900,000 in bridge financing for the acquisition of a portfolio of six skilled nursing facilities in Rhode Island. The bridge financing was originated by Ryan Harkins and Christopher Clare, both Managing Directors at Greystone.

The skilled nursing facilities included:

Bayberry Commons in Pascoag, Rhode Island, consisting of 120 SNF beds;





Eastgate Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in East Providence consisting of 76 SNF beds;





South Kingstown Nursing & Rehab Center in West Kingston, consisting of 112 SNF beds;





West Shore Health Center in Warwick, consisting of 149 SNF beds;





Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Newport, consisting of 95 SNF beds; and





Elmwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Providence, consisting of 70 SNF beds.



“Greystone’s bridge lending platform is particularly well-suited for the skilled nursing sector, as we have a variety of industry-leading permanent financing options, including our top-ranked HUD/FHA platform, that can help meet a borrower’s needs,” said Mr. Harkins. “Our team’s deep experience in the healthcare and seniors sector is a clear advantage for our clients.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

