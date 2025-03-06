Analysis of the Animal Workstations Industry, 2025-2029 & 2034 - A $4.55 Billion Opportunity, Led by Esco Micro, Fisher Biotec, Geneva Scientific, NuAire, and Laboratory Equipment Company

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Workstations Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The animal workstations market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.99 billion in 2024 to $3.24 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to biomedical research initiatives, government funding for research, focus on animal welfare, genomic and proteomic studies, personalized medicine research, innovations in animal husbandry practices.







The animal workstations market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to utilization in neurological studies, advancements in laboratory animal imaging, development of automated monitoring systems, demand for high-throughput screening, utilization in stem cell research, adoption in behavioral studies. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in ventilation and environmental control, integration of smart technologies, modular and flexible workstation designs, increased adoption of barrier and containment systems, enhanced connectivity and data management, implementation of animal identification and tracking systems.



The increasing adoption of companion animals is anticipated to propel the growth of the animal workstation market. For instance, in 2023, Shelter Animal Counts, a national database for animal rescues, reported that over 1.5 million dogs were adopted from shelters, indicating a rise compared to previous years. Additionally, approximately 978,000 cats were also adopted, showcasing significant interest in cat adoption. Therefore, the increasing adoption of companion animals is driving the growth of the animal workstation market.



The rising incidence of animal-related illnesses is projected to drive the growth of the animal workstations market in the coming years. For example, a report published in February 2023 by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a U.S.-based independent and nonpartisan think tank, noted that up to 75% of newly discovered or emerging infectious diseases (EIDs) and 60% of recognized infectious diseases originate from animals. Zoonoses are responsible for approximately 2.7 million human fatalities and 2.5 billion cases of disease globally each year. Therefore, the increasing incidence of animal-related illnesses is fueling the growth of the animal workstations market.



Leading companies within the animal workstation market are intensifying their efforts towards unveiling cutting-edge animal containment workstations, aiming to secure a prominent position in the competitive landscape. For example, Esco Micro Private Limited, a Singapore-based life science company, introduced the Gen 2 VIVA Dual Access Animal Containment Workstations in September 2023. These innovative workstations boast dual-side access, ensuring researchers' convenience and safety while handling laboratory animals. The design focuses on enhancing operational efficiency and flexibility, featuring an open-access concept that facilitates the effortless insertion and removal of cages within the work zone, thereby optimizing researchers' workflow.



North America was the largest region in the animal workstations market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the animal workstations market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the animal workstations market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the animal workstations market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) by Equipment: Dual Access Workstation; Bedding Disposal Workstation; Single-Sided Workstation; Universal Animal Containment Workstation

2) by Animal: Small Animals; Large Animals

3) by Technology: Vented Workstations; Anesthetic Workstations; Microscope Workstations; Other Technologies

4) by End User: Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics; Research Laboratories; Other End Users



1) by Dual Access Workstation: Fixed Dual Access Workstations; Mobile Dual Access Workstations

2) by Bedding Disposal Workstation: Manual Bedding Disposal Systems; Automated Bedding Disposal Systems

3) by Single-Sided Workstation: Standard Single-Sided Workstations; Specialized Single-Sided Workstations

4) by Universal Animal Containment Workstation: Containment Workstations for Small Animals; Containment Workstations for Large Animals



Key Companies Profiled: Esco Micro Private Limited; Fisher Biotec Pty Ltd; Geneva Scientific LLC; NuAire Inc.; Laboratory Equipment Company Inc.



