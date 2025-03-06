Oil-Dri Corporation of Georgia Named Large Business of the Year at the 2025 Community Impact Awards

THOMASVILLE, Ga., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of Georgia, a subsidiary of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), was recently named Large Business of the Year at the 2025 Community Impact Awards, an annual celebration recognizing the outstanding contributions of local businesses and individuals in Thomasville and Thomas County, Georgia. This prestigious award, presented by the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with 1915 South | Ashley Homestore and Check-Mate Industries, honors those who have shown exemplary dedication to community service, innovation, leadership, and business growth. This award is a true testament to Oil-Dri’s positive impact and strong ties to its community.

Oil-Dri has been a proud member of the local community for over 60 years, operating its Ochlocknee, GA site, which processes and packages locally sourced clay. With 320 dedicated hourly teammates, many from Thomas, Grady, Mitchell, and Colquitt counties, Oil-Dri is committed to giving back through canned food drives, toy collections, and participation in the Rose City Walk. The Company also supports local students through the Georgia Mining Foundation Scholarship Program, helping invest in the future of the community.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award from the very community we are proud to serve,” said Thomas Payne, Georgia Plant Manager at Oil-Dri Corporation of America. “This recognition is a reflection of our team’s dedication to making a meaningful impact—not just in business, but in the lives of those around us.”

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Being voted Large Business of the Year is a tremendous honor, and we are truly grateful for the support of the Thomasville community. At Oil-Dri, we believe in the power of giving back, and this award reaffirms that our efforts are making a difference. We look forward to continuing our commitment to service, leadership, and community engagement.”

Oil-Dri Corporation of America extends its gratitude to the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce, event sponsors, and the entire community. The Company remains dedicated to upholding its values of corporate responsibility, innovation, and community partnership for years to come.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables The Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, The Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about The Company, visit oildri.com.

Contact:

Lily Nemeroff, Marketing and Operations Coordinator

Email: lily.nemeroff@amlan.com