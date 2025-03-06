PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Review 2020-2024 and Growth Forecast 2025-2030 - Market to Reach USD 1.20 Billion by 2030, Driven by Immunotherapy Advances and Precision Medicine Adoption

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market was valued at USD 0.76 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.20 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.88%. The PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market has emerged as a critical component of modern cancer diagnosis and treatment.







One of the key drivers of the Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market is the remarkable success of immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, in treating a variety of advanced cancers. Biomarker testing helps identify patients who are most likely to benefit from these immunotherapies, thereby improving treatment outcomes and reducing unnecessary side effects in non-responsive patients. Additionally, ongoing research and clinical trials continue to expand the scope of PD-L1 testing, encompassing new cancer types and treatment settings.



The market is characterized by a plethora of testing methods, including immunohistochemistry (IHC), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS), each offering its own advantages and limitations. Furthermore, the market exhibits geographical variations in terms of adoption and availability of these tests, with developed regions leading the way in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure.



As precision medicine gains prominence, PD-L1 biomarker testing is becoming an integral part of the diagnostic landscape, enabling personalized treatment strategies, and improving patient care. However, challenges such as standardization of testing protocols, regulatory hurdles, and cost-effectiveness remain pertinent in this dynamic market.

Key Players Profiled in the PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market

AstraZeneca PLC

Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co. LLC)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abcam

Agilent technologies

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

ACROBiosystems

PerkinElmer Inc.

Guardant Health

Quanterix

Report Scope

PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market, By Cancer Type:

NSCLC

Kidney Cancer

Melanoma

Head and Neck

Bladder Cancer

Others

PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market, By Assay Kit Type:

PD-L1 22C3 IHC

PD-L1 28-8 IHC

PD-L1 SP263

PD-L1 SP142

PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market, By End Use:

Research and Development

Diagnostics

PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

