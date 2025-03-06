PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Review 2020-2024 and Growth Forecast 2025-2030 - Market to Reach USD 1.20 Billion by 2030, Driven by Immunotherapy Advances and Precision Medicine Adoption

The PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market was valued at USD 0.76 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.20 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.88%. The PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market has emerged as a critical component of modern cancer diagnosis and treatment.



One of the key drivers of the Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market is the remarkable success of immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, in treating a variety of advanced cancers. Biomarker testing helps identify patients who are most likely to benefit from these immunotherapies, thereby improving treatment outcomes and reducing unnecessary side effects in non-responsive patients. Additionally, ongoing research and clinical trials continue to expand the scope of PD-L1 testing, encompassing new cancer types and treatment settings.

The market is characterized by a plethora of testing methods, including immunohistochemistry (IHC), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS), each offering its own advantages and limitations. Furthermore, the market exhibits geographical variations in terms of adoption and availability of these tests, with developed regions leading the way in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure.

As precision medicine gains prominence, PD-L1 biomarker testing is becoming an integral part of the diagnostic landscape, enabling personalized treatment strategies, and improving patient care. However, challenges such as standardization of testing protocols, regulatory hurdles, and cost-effectiveness remain pertinent in this dynamic market.

Key Players Profiled in the PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market

  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co. LLC)
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Abcam
  • Agilent technologies
  • NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.
  • ACROBiosystems
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Guardant Health
  • Quanterix

Report Scope

PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market, By Cancer Type:

  • NSCLC
  • Kidney Cancer
  • Melanoma
  • Head and Neck
  • Bladder Cancer
  • Others

PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market, By Assay Kit Type:

  • PD-L1 22C3 IHC
  • PD-L1 28-8 IHC
  • PD-L1 SP263
  • PD-L1 SP142

PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market, By End Use:

  • Research and Development
  • Diagnostics

PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market, By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Germany
    • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages182
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$0.76 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

