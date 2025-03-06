Mint Eco Car Wash Announces New CEO

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center proudly announces that Duncan Davis has been named chief executive officer, effective March 1, 2025. He has previously served as the company’s chief operating officer since 2023.

“Duncan has been the driving force behind Mint Eco’s extraordinary operations for the last two years, and we are delighted to elevate him to the role of CEO,” said Geoffrey Jervis, Co-Founder of Mint Eco Car Wash. “Duncan has decades of experience in running brands in the restaurant business, and his skills and experience are ideal for leading Mint Eco forward.”

In tandem with Davis’s elevation to CEO, Jervis stepped down as CEO. Jervis will remain a member of the Board of Directors and an investor in the company.

“Geoff founded Mint Eco Car Wash in 2019 and built the company into what it is today. After six years of building our brand, assets, and team, Geoff has asked to step back from day-to-day operations to pursue other opportunities. Because of his tenure as CEO, Mint Eco is capable of this change,” said Russell Ball, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are delighted to have Duncan Davis as our new CEO. Our accolades from Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County to Best Places to Work in Florida are due in large part to his extraordinary achievements while COO. Moving forward, Duncan brings the experience and energy necessary to lead Mint Eco into the future.”

In his prior role as COO, Davis was responsible for all elements of operations, including site operations, facilities, and staffing, managing over 150 employees. Davis has also been a member of the three-person senior management team at Mint Eco responsible for overseeing the performance of the entire company. Before joining Mint Eco, he spent 25 years in the restaurant industry, holding executive positions in operations at Bloomin Brands, TGI Fridays, and Darden Restaurants.

About Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center was founded to be different. Different starts with our mission statement: “We exist to make people happy. We do not get out of bed to wash cars…we get out of bed to make people happy. Happiness is delivered through an experience that goes well beyond any physical service that we provide.”

Different continues with our products and services. Mint Eco not only offers modern, state-of- the-art tunnels with free vacuums, but also offers interior services, detailing services and a lobby, retail store. In addition, Mint Eco prides itself on having beautiful, clean and well- landscaped properties.

Different is exemplified by our employees. Mint Eco is an “Experiential” organization that works to deliver an emotional response from its customers: Happiness. Our physical plant and services can only go so far…it is our employees who truly deliver the Mint Eco Experience. While we are certainly proud of our pay being the highest in the industry and the benefits that we offer, such as healthcare and free English classes, what differentiates us is our hiring, training and development program. This program is designed to identify employees who want to be a part of a movement…to be different…to change an industry.

Different is being a member of the Community. We sweat with our neighbors as we clean neighborhood parks and beaches. We support our neighboring educational institutions, religious organizations and charities with donations. We wash first responder cars for free and always make our bathrooms and lobbies available to these heroes.

Different is being a steward of the Environment. We believe that business and the environment can both thrive together…we call ourselves “tree-hugging capitalists.” We believe that a business that takes care of the environment is not only doing the right thing, but also will be rewarded for it by its customers.

