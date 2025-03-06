Wellness Tourism Market Outlook 2025-2029: Set to Grow by USD 561.9 Billion, Driven by Rising Personal Wellness Demand and Hospitality Industry Integration

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness Tourism Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wellness tourism market is forecasted to grow by USD 561.9 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

This report on the wellness tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increase in mental illness, growth in demand for personal wellness, and increasing interest in wellness in hospitality industry. The study identifies the emergence of online wellness aggregators as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in solo trips for adventurous activities among millennials and the emergence of airports with fitness amenities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies.



The wellness tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type Domestic International

By Application Physical Psychological Spiritual

By Mode of Booking Offline Online

By Region North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

