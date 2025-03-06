Egg Replacement Ingredient Market to Reach $4.9 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Egg Replacement Ingredient Market by Ingredient (Dairy Protein, Soy-based Products, Starch, Algal Flour, Vegetable Oil, Plant Protein, and Others), Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Sauces and Dressings, Savories, and Others), Source (Plant, and Animal), and Form (Dry, and Liquid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "egg replacement ingredient market" was valued at $2.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rise in global shift toward plant-based and vegan diets has significantly fueled the demand for egg replacement ingredients. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their food choices due to ethical, environmental, and health-related concerns, leading to surge in vegan and vegetarian food products. Egg alternatives derived from plant proteins, starches, and vegetable-based emulsifiers are being widely adopted to cater to this demand. The food industry has responded by reformulating baked goods, mayonnaise, sauces, and dairy alternatives using plant-based egg substitutes. In addition, rise of flexitarian diets, where consumers occasionally opt for plant-based meals, has further driven the need for effective egg replacers.

Furthermore, volatility in egg prices and frequent supply chain disruptions have significantly impacted food manufacturers, prompting them to seek reliable alternatives. Egg prices are highly susceptible to external factors such as avian influenza outbreaks, rise in feed costs of egg-laying chicken, inflation, and global trade restrictions, leading to inconsistent supply and cost fluctuations. The global egg industry has faced periodic crises, particularly in North America and Europe, where disease outbreaks have led to the large-scale slaughtering of poultry, disrupting supply chains and creating price spikes.

By Ingredient

Dairy protein segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By ingredient, the dairy protein segment held the major share of the market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global egg replacement ingredients market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for dairy proteins as egg replacements is growing rapidly due to their high nutritional value and functional properties. The demand for dairy proteins is propelled by the increasing popularity of high-protein diets in sectors such as sports nutrition and weight management. Consumers increasingly seek out ingredients that offer health benefits, such as muscle recovery and immune support, which dairy proteins provide.

By Application

Bakery and confectionery segment to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on application, the bakery and confectionery segment held the major share of the market in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global egg replacement ingredients market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The market for egg replacement ingredients in the bakery and confectionery sector is experiencing robust growth due to rise in consumer shift towards plant-based diets, veganism, and healthier options. The growing popularity of gluten-free and allergen-free bakery products, along with the rise in dairy-free and sugar-free trends, is driving the demand for natural and clean-label egg alternatives.

By Source

Plant segment to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on source, the plant segment held the major share of the market in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global egg replacement ingredients market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The plant-based egg replacement ingredients segment is witnessing strong growth, driven by rise in consumer preferences for vegan, clean-label, and sustainably produced foods. As more consumers adopt plant-based diets due to concerns about health, environment, and animal welfare, the demand for plant-based egg alternatives continues to grow. Plant-based proteins, such as pea protein and soy protein, have become popular choices for egg replacers due to their functional properties, including binding, emulsification, and moisture retention.

By Form

Dry segment to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on form, the dry segment held the major share of the market in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global egg replacement ingredients market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for dry-form egg replacement ingredients has seen considerable growth due to their convenience, ease of use, and longer shelf life than their liquid counterparts. Rise in the popularity of vegan and plant-based diets has led to rise in demand for dry egg replacers in a wide range of baked goods, snacks, and confectionery products.

By Region

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global egg replacement ingredients market. In North America, the growing shift towards plant-based diets is one of the key drivers for the demand for egg replacement ingredients. The growing popularity of veganism, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, has played a key role in driving innovation in plant-based foods, including egg replacement ingredients.

Leading Market Players

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Corbion NV

Puratos Corporation

Glanbia PLC

DuPont

Danone

Fiberstar, Inc.

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

ADM

AAK Foods

Tate and Lyle

J&K Ingredients

MGP.

The report analyzes these key players in the global egg replacement ingredients market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

