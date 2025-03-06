Trends Shaping the Data Center Busway Market in North America, 2025-2030: Industry Expands with Hyperscale Demand, Modular Data Center Adoption, and Scalable Power Solutions

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Data Center Busway Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Data Center Busway Market was valued at USD 0.81 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.36 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.91%.

The North America Data Center Busway Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the region's rapidly expanding data center infrastructure and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT). As organizations in North America continue to invest heavily in data centers to accommodate the rising demand for data storage and processing capabilities, there is a growing need for efficient, scalable, and reliable power distribution solutions.







Busways have emerged as a preferred choice over traditional cable systems due to their modularity, ease of installation, and ability to handle high power loads while maintaining operational efficiency. The market is further propelled by the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, as busways offer reduced energy losses and improved heat dissipation compared to conventional power distribution methods. With over 175 zettabytes of data expected by 2025, data centers will continue to play a vital role in the ingestion, computation, storage, and management of information, necessitating scalable and efficient power distribution solutions.



Key sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government, and healthcare are major contributors to the demand for data center busways in North America. These industries require high-performance data centers with robust power distribution networks to ensure uninterrupted operations and data security. The rise of colocation and hyperscale data centers in the region is creating substantial opportunities for busway manufacturers to cater to the specific needs of these large-scale facilities. Over 1,200 edge data centers are projected to be operational across North America by 2026, increasing demand for flexible busway systems.



Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers



The North America Data Center Busway Market is significantly driven by the increasing demand for hyperscale data centers, which are large-scale facilities designed to support extensive data storage, processing, and management needs. These data centers are typically operated by major cloud service providers, social media companies, and enterprises that require substantial computing power and storage capacity to handle vast amounts of data. As the digital economy continues to expand, driven by the growth of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, the need for hyperscale data centers is surging.



These facilities demand highly efficient and reliable power distribution systems to ensure seamless operations and minimize downtime. Busways, with their modular design and ability to support high-density power loads, have become the preferred solution for hyperscale data centers. Their scalability and ease of installation make them ideal for the dynamic and rapidly evolving nature of these facilities, further driving their adoption in the North American market. North America owns a global data center market share of over 40%. Also, data center capacity in the Americas is expected to increase by 2.5x with over 24,000 Megawatts under construction. This increases demand for scalable and modular power distribution solutions, such as busways.



Key Market Challenges

High Initial Installation Costs



One of the primary challenges in the North America Data Center Busway Market is the high initial installation costs associated with busway systems. Compared to traditional cabling systems, busways involve more significant upfront investment due to the costs of materials, design, and skilled labor required for installation. The modular nature of busways, while advantageous for scalability and flexibility, adds complexity and cost to the initial setup. For small to medium-sized data centers or enterprises with limited budgets, this cost factor can be a significant barrier to adoption.



Even for larger data centers, where the benefits of busways in terms of efficiency and scalability are well recognized, the higher initial outlay can impact budget allocation, potentially delaying deployment. In cases where existing data centers are being retrofitted or upgraded, the costs of replacing or integrating new busway systems into established infrastructure can be prohibitive. This challenge is compounded by the need for specialized labor, which can further escalate installation costs, particularly in regions where such expertise is in short supply.



Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption of Modular Data Centers



One of the significant trends in the North America Data Center Busway Market is the growing adoption of modular data centers. As businesses demand more scalable and flexible infrastructure, modular data centers have emerged as an ideal solution. These data centers are pre-fabricated and can be quickly deployed to meet the increasing need for IT capacity. Busway systems align perfectly with modular data centers due to their modularity, ease of installation, and ability to support dynamic power distribution needs.



As modular data centers gain popularity, particularly among industries such as IT and telecommunications, healthcare, and financial services, the demand for advanced busway systems is expected to rise. These busways provide the scalability needed for modular designs, allowing for seamless expansion and adaptation to changing power requirements. The energy efficiency and reduced installation time associated with busway systems make them a preferred choice in modular setups. As this trend continues, it will drive the growth of the busway market in North America, catering to the evolving demands of modern data centers.



Key Players Profiled in the North America Data Center Busway Market

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation plc

ABB Ltd.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Legrand Group

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

EAE ELEKTRIK ASANSOR ENDUSTRISI INSAAT SAN. VE TIC. A.S.

Flex Ltd.

Methode Electronics, Inc.

Nitto Kogyo Corporation

