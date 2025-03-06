Polymethacrylimide (PMI) Foam Market Growth Opportunities, 2025-2030: Wind Energy and Aerospace & Defense Markets Register the Highest Demand

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polymethacrylimide foam market size is anticipated to reach USD 148 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Rising demand for lightweight and energy-efficient aircraft in both commercial and defense applications is expected to drive the market. The demand for polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam is expected to increase majorly in the aerospace & defense application segment, owing to the rising spending on the development of better infrastructure in the army and air force defense systems.







The demand for lightweight and efficient aircraft and commercial planes capable of carrying huge loads have increased, which, in turn, is driving the product demand. In addition, countries are focusing on clean sources of energy to fulfill their electricity needs, which is driving the demand for wind energy, positively impacting the PMI foam market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.



The regional market is driven by factors, such as the presence of government initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, along with a rising number of automotive manufacturing companies, high demand for consumer goods, and heavy R&D investments by private and public organizations for developing new applications of PMI foam. In addition, various companies in clean energy production and aerospace have started looking towards India for establishing a manufacturing facility post COVID-19 pandemic situation, which will support the market growth.



Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Report Highlights

The global polymethacrylimide foam market size was valued at USD 110.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Aerospace & defense application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising spending on defense infrastructure by both developed and developing economies.

The wind energy segment is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2025 to 2030 owing to high spending on clean & renewable source of energy by various government and private companies.

The North America polymethacrylimide foam market accounted for a leading revenue share of 27.1% globally in 2024.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $110.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $148 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

