Liverpool FC and 1PointFive Announce Product Collaboration for Merchandise Using Direct Air Capture Technology

HOUSTON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liverpool Football Club (LFC) and 1PointFive, a U.S.-based carbon capture, utilization and sequestration company, today announced a new pioneering collaboration that will launch exclusive products for Reds’ supporters.

Each product will have its carbon footprint addressed by removing an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) through 1PointFive’s Direct Air Capture technology. Post-production, LFC will calculate the total emissions from manufacturing, up to the point of distribution from an LFC site (further transport from the LFC site after sale is excluded) and purchase the relevant quantity of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits from 1PointFive to remove the CO2 from the air and store it deep underground.

The collaboration marks a significant step in LFC’s work to reduce its environmental impact through The Red Way, the club’s award-winning sustainability initiative. The agreement is also a mark of Direct Air Capture’s versatility to provide a carbon removal solution that can be tailored to an organization’s specific goals, by addressing product level emissions.

Liverpool FC joins a list of major global corporations including Microsoft, Amazon, Airbus and others that have already committed to purchasing CDR credits from 1PointFive.

Ben Latty, chief commercial officer at Liverpool FC, said: "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at the club. Through The Red Way, we are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint and driving positive change for our people, planet and communities. Joining forces with 1PointFive allows us to explore innovative carbon removal technologies, sharing knowledge, expertise and helping to advance our journey to half all-operational emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040.”

Michael Avery, president and general manager of 1PointFive, added: "Our organizations have a shared mission of sustainability and by working together we can provide a model for how to use Direct Air Capture to address product emissions and empower consumers to make more carbon conscious choices. Direct Air Capture is a solution that can help LFC achieve its goals in a measurable, transparent and durable way.”

The collaboration will be officially launched at CERAWeek in Texas - a globally recognised energy conference. Fans will learn more about the upcoming products when they are unveiled in the coming months.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the agreement’s benefits and related impact on carbon emissions and Occidental’s (NYSE: OXY) and its subsidiaries' deployment and use of DAC technology, which are based on Occidental’s current expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates and forecasts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of U.S. federal and state securities laws. Words such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes are generally indicative of forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Occidental does not undertake any obligation to update, modify, or withdraw any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve assumptions that may prove to be incorrect and risks and uncertainties, including those that are beyond Occidental’s control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include Occidental’s and its subsidiaries' ability to access necessary technology, to develop and employ existing or new technology on a commercial scale, to access capital, to collaborate with third parties and customers, and to receive approvals from regulatory bodies, as well as market conditions, geopolitical events, and scientific developments. Additional factors that may affect Occidental’s and its subsidiaries' ability to deploy DAC technology can be found in Occidental’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which may be accessed at Occidental’s website at oxy.com or the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Information included herein is not necessarily material to an investor in Occidental’s securities.

For more information please contact:

LFC - heather.farrell@liverpoolfc.com

1PointFive - william.fitzgerald@1pointfive.com

About Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world’s most historic and famous football clubs, having won 19 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women’s Super League titles and one Women’s Championship.

As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet, and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation.

About 1PointFive

1PointFive is a Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) company that is working to help curb global temperature rise to 1.5°C through the deployment of decarbonization solutions, including Carbon Engineering's Direct Air Capture and AIR TO FUELS™ solutions alongside geologic sequestration hubs. Visit 1PointFive.com for more information.

