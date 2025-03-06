Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Surgery Research Report 2024-2030: Global Push for Digital Transformation in Healthcare Drives Growth

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Surgery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Surgery was valued at US$255.3 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$950.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics are revolutionizing the field of surgery, making procedures more precise, efficient, and safer. Advanced AI algorithms are being employed to analyze complex patient data, enabling surgeons to make well-informed decisions before, during, and after surgeries. Preoperative planning has seen significant advancements, as AI-powered systems provide detailed simulations and predictive models to optimize surgical approaches. These tools reduce errors and enhance patient outcomes by tailoring procedures to individual needs.





The growth in the Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Surgery market is driven by several key factors, reflecting the increasing integration of these technologies into surgical practices. Rapid advancements in AI algorithms, coupled with the availability of high-resolution imaging and real-time analytics, are enabling more precise and effective surgical interventions. The rising prevalence of complex diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders is also driving demand for advanced surgical solutions, where AI and analytics play a pivotal role in improving outcomes.



Consumer expectations for personalized and minimally invasive procedures are pushing healthcare providers to adopt cutting-edge technologies. AI-driven preoperative planning tools and robotic assistance systems are meeting these demands by enhancing precision and reducing recovery times. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on data-driven healthcare and regulatory requirements for patient safety are encouraging the integration of analytics into surgical workflows. These technologies are proving indispensable for improving operational efficiency, enhancing patient care, and addressing the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. As innovation continues to advance, AI and analytics are poised to play an even greater role in shaping the future of surgery.



What Is Driving AI and Analytics Adoption in Surgery?



The growing adoption of AI and analytics in surgery is fueled by advancements in technology and an increasing demand for improved patient outcomes. AI-enabled surgical robots are becoming more sophisticated, allowing for minimally invasive procedures that result in shorter recovery times and reduced hospital stays. These systems integrate seamlessly with advanced imaging technologies, providing surgeons with a comprehensive view of the surgical field. This is particularly valuable in complex surgeries such as neurosurgery and oncology, where precision is critical.



The shift toward value-based healthcare is also a significant driver. Hospitals and surgical centers are under pressure to improve efficiency and reduce costs without compromising care quality. AI and analytics help optimize resource allocation, streamline workflows, and enhance surgical team coordination. Furthermore, advancements in natural language processing and voice-activated systems are simplifying documentation processes, enabling surgeons to focus more on patient care. These factors collectively underscore the growing reliance on AI and analytics to meet the demands of modern surgical environments.



Can AI and Analytics Address Challenges in Postoperative Care?



Postoperative care is a critical aspect of surgical success, and AI is playing an increasingly vital role in this phase. AI-driven predictive models analyze patient data to forecast recovery trajectories and identify potential risks, such as infections or complications. This allows healthcare providers to intervene proactively, reducing readmission rates and improving long-term outcomes. AI-powered monitoring systems can track patients' vital signs remotely, providing real-time updates to clinicians and enabling early detection of any abnormalities.



Analytics also contribute to improving patient engagement and adherence to postoperative care plans. By personalizing recovery recommendations based on patient-specific data, healthcare providers can ensure better compliance and quicker recoveries. Additionally, AI is being used to analyze large datasets from past surgeries, identifying trends and best practices that inform evidence-based improvements in postoperative protocols. These technologies are not only enhancing recovery experiences but also contributing to broader improvements in surgical care standards.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Activ Surgical, Asensus Surgical, Brainlab AG, Brainomix Limited, care.ai and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Software Component segment, which is expected to reach US$513.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 21.5%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 28.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $67.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.4% CAGR to reach $145.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments:

Component (Software Component, Services Component)

Technology (Machine Learning Technology, Deep Learning Technology, Natural Language Processing Technology, Other Technologies)

End-Use (Hospitals End-Use, Surgical Specialty Units End-Use, Ambulatory Surgery Centers End-Use)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $255.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $950.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Surgery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI-Powered Surgical Assistants Drive Precision and Reduce Human Errors in Complex Procedures

Analytics-Driven Decision Support Systems Strengthen Case for AI Adoption in Preoperative Planning

Demand for Minimally Invasive Techniques Drives Adoption of AI-Enhanced Robotic Surgery Systems AI Algorithms for Predictive Patient Monitoring Bode Well for Enhanced Post-Surgical Care

Increasing Surgical Volumes Amplify Need for AI-Driven Workflow Optimization Tools

AI-Powered Image Analysis Strengthens Use Cases in Complex Oncology Surgeries

Advancements in AI-Driven Surgical Robotics Create New Revenue Streams for Healthcare Providers

Growing Investment in AI for Risk Assessment Prior to Surgery Enhances Market Potential

Real-Time AI Analysis of Surgical Videos Improves Training and Skill Development for Surgeons

AI in Remote Surgery Applications Expands Opportunities for Cross-Border Healthcare Access

Rise in Chronic Diseases Spurs Adoption of AI-Integrated Surgical Interventions

Global Push for Digital Transformation in Healthcare Drives Growth in AI for Surgery

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 27 companies featured in this report include

Activ Surgical

Asensus Surgical

Brainlab AG

Brainomix Limited

care.ai

Caresyntax

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

LeanTaaS

Medtronic Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cz1d5t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment