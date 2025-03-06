Global Quantum Sensors Market Analysis 2025-2035: Emerging Technologies and Industry Application

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quantum Sensors Market 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quantum sensing is emerging as the quantum technology with the most immediate market potential. Quantum sensors represent a revolutionary class of measurement devices that leverage fundamental quantum mechanical phenomena to achieve unprecedented sensitivity, precision, and capabilities beyond classical limitations. These advanced instruments exploit quantum properties such as superposition, entanglement, quantum coherence, and quantum states of matter to detect and measure physical quantities with extraordinary accuracy. At their core, quantum sensors operate by making quantum systems interact with the physical parameter being measured. This interaction causes detectable changes in the quantum state that can be precisely monitored. Unlike classical sensors that are limited by electronic noise and other physical constraints, quantum sensors can approach or reach fundamental limits imposed by quantum mechanics itself, such as the Heisenberg uncertainty principle or the standard quantum limit.

Several distinct technologies comprise the quantum sensing family. Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (SQUIDs) use quantum effects in superconducting loops to detect incredibly small magnetic fields. Nitrogen-Vacancy (NV) centers in diamond utilize quantum states of atomic defects for sensing magnetic fields, electric fields, and temperature with nanoscale spatial resolution. Atomic vapor cell technologies like those used in atomic clocks and magnetometers leverage quantum states of atoms for precise time-keeping and field detection. Cold atom interferometers exploit wave-like properties of matter for measuring gravity, acceleration, and rotation with extraordinary precision.

The defining characteristics of quantum sensors include their ability to achieve unprecedented sensitivity, their capacity to perform measurements traceable to fundamental physical constants (providing intrinsic calibration), their potential for operating across extreme environmental conditions, and their capability to measure quantities that conventional sensors cannot detect. Many quantum sensors can also provide vector information (direction and magnitude) rather than just scalar values, and can operate across exceptionally wide dynamic ranges or frequency bands without hardware modifications. As fabrication techniques advance and supporting technologies mature, quantum sensors are transitioning from specialized laboratory instruments to field-deployable systems, opening new possibilities for measurement in numerous scientific and industrial applications.

The current market landscape is characterized by a segmentation based on both technology type and application domains. Atomic clocks represent the most mature sector, followed by magnetic sensors (predominantly SQUIDs and NV-based magnetometers) at approximately 30%. Quantum gravimeters, RF sensors, and other specialized quantum sensing technologies comprise the remaining market share. Commercial adoption is accelerating in several key sectors. Telecommunications companies are deploying atomic clocks and beginning to explore quantum RF sensors for next-generation network infrastructure. The healthcare sector is investigating NV-diamond sensors for advanced MRI and neural imaging applications. Resource exploration companies are field-testing quantum gravimeters for enhanced subsurface mapping, while the semiconductor industry is exploring quantum sensors for advanced quality control.

The Global Quantum Sensors Market 2025-2035 is an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving quantum sensing landscape, providing essential intelligence for investors, technology companies, and end-users navigating this transformative field.

Report contents include:

Market Analysis : Detailed examination of the global quantum sensors market with segmentation by sensor type, volume projections, pricing trends, and end-use industry applications from 2025 to 2035.

: Detailed examination of the global quantum sensors market with segmentation by sensor type, volume projections, pricing trends, and end-use industry applications from 2025 to 2035. Technology Deep Dives : Comprehensive coverage of all major quantum sensing technologies, including atomic clocks, magnetic field sensors (SQUIDs, OPMs, TMRs, NV-centers), quantum gravimeters, gyroscopes, image sensors, RF field sensors, and emerging NEMS/MEMS technologies.

: Comprehensive coverage of all major quantum sensing technologies, including atomic clocks, magnetic field sensors (SQUIDs, OPMs, TMRs, NV-centers), quantum gravimeters, gyroscopes, image sensors, RF field sensors, and emerging NEMS/MEMS technologies. Investment Landscape : Analysis of funding trends, major investment rounds, and government initiatives worldwide that are accelerating quantum sensing commercialization.

: Analysis of funding trends, major investment rounds, and government initiatives worldwide that are accelerating quantum sensing commercialization. Competitive Intelligence : Detailed profiles of 50 companies developing quantum sensing technologies, from established defense contractors to innovative startups.

: Detailed profiles of 50 companies developing quantum sensing technologies, from established defense contractors to innovative startups. Application Roadmaps : Strategic insights into adoption timelines for key industries including healthcare, defense, environmental monitoring, oil and gas, transportation, and financial services.

: Strategic insights into adoption timelines for key industries including healthcare, defense, environmental monitoring, oil and gas, transportation, and financial services. Technology Readiness Assessment : Evaluation of current technological readiness levels (TRLs) for different quantum sensing modalities, helping stakeholders understand commercialization timelines.

: Evaluation of current technological readiness levels (TRLs) for different quantum sensing modalities, helping stakeholders understand commercialization timelines. Each quantum sensing technology is analyzed in dedicated chapters covering: Technology principles and operating mechanisms Market opportunities and application areas Development roadmaps and commercialization timelines Key players and competitive landscape analysis SWOT analysis for each specific technology Market forecasts and growth projections

End-Use Industry Analysis : Detailed examination of how quantum sensors are transforming: Healthcare and Life Sciences (medical imaging, drug discovery, biosensing) Defense and Military (navigation systems, underwater detection, communications) Environmental Monitoring (climate research, geological surveys, disaster prediction) Oil and Gas (exploration, surveying, pipeline monitoring) Transportation (autonomous vehicles, aerospace navigation) Other emerging applications (finance, agriculture, construction, mining)

: Detailed examination of how quantum sensors are transforming: Case Studies : Real-world implementations demonstrating quantum sensing advantages in healthcare diagnostics, military navigation, environmental monitoring, high-frequency trading, and quantum communication networks.

: Real-world implementations demonstrating quantum sensing advantages in healthcare diagnostics, military navigation, environmental monitoring, high-frequency trading, and quantum communication networks. Company Profiles: Comprehensive profiles of 57 companies active in the quantum sensing ecosystem, including technology approaches, funding status, partnerships, and commercial progress.

Companies profiled include:

Airbus

Aquark Technologies

Artilux

Atomionics

Bosch Quantum Sensing

Cerca Magnetics

Chipiron

Chiral Nano AG

Covesion

Delta g

EuQlid

Exail Quantum Sensors

Genesis Quantum Technology

ID Quantique

Infleqtion

Ligentec

M Squared Lasers

Mag4Health

Menlo Systems GmbH

Mesa Quantum

Miraex

Neuranics

Nomad Atomics

Nu Quantum

NVision

Phasor Innovation

PhotonForce

Polariton Technologies

Q-CTRL

Q.ANT

Qaisec

Qnami

QT Sense

QuantaMap

and more...

Featuring exclusive data on market sizing, competitive benchmarking of quantum sensing technologies, and detailed analysis of over 50 company profiles, the "Global Quantum Sensors Market 2025-2035" report is an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand and capitalize on the quantum sensing revolution that will transform measurement capabilities across industries worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 First and second quantum revolutions

1.2 Current quantum technology market landscape

1.3 Investment Landscape

1.4 Global government initiatives

1.5 Industry developments 2020-2025

1.6 Challenges for quantum technologies adoption

1.7 Market Drivers

1.8 Market and technology challenges

1.9 Technology Trends and Innovations

1.10 Market Forecast and Future Outlook

1.11 Emerging Applications and Use Cases

1.12 Benchmarking of Quantum Sensor Technologies

1.13 Potential Disruptive Technologies

1.14 Global market for quantum sensors

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 What is quantum sensing?

2.3 Quantum Sensing Principles

2.4 Value proposition for quantum sensors

2.5 Current Technological Readiness Levels

2.6 SWOT analysis

3 ATOMIC CLOCKS

3.1 Technology Overview

3.2 Markets

3.3 Roadmap

3.4 High frequency oscillators

3.5 Caesium atoms

3.6 Self-calibration

3.7 New atomic clock technologies

3.8 Optical atomic clocks

3.9 Companies

3.10 SWOT analysis

3.11 Market forecasts

4 QUANTUM MAGNETIC FIELD SENSORS

4.1 Technology overview

4.2 Motivation for use

4.3 Market opportunity

4.4 Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (Squids)

4.5 Optically Pumped Magnetometers (OPMs)

4.6 Tunneling Magneto Resistance Sensors (TMRs)

4.7 Nitrogen Vacancy Centers (N-V Centers)

4.8 Market forecasts

5 QUANTUM GRAVIMETERS

5.1 Technology overview

5.2 Applications

5.3 Roadmap

5.4 Key players

5.5 Market forecasts

5.6 SWOT analysis

6 QUANTUM GYROSCOPES

6.1 Technology description

6.1.1 Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs)

6.1.2 Atomic quantum gyroscopes

6.2 Applications

6.3 Roadmap

6.4 Key players

6.5 SWOT analysis

7 QUANTUM IMAGE SENSORS

7.1 Technology overview

7.2 Applications

7.3 SWOT analysis

7.4 Market forecast

7.5 Key players

8 QUANTUM RADAR

8.1 Technology overview

8.2 Applications

9 QUANTUM CHEMICAL SENSORS

9.1 Technology overview

9.2 Commercial activities

10 QUANTUM RADIO FREQUENCY FIELD SENSORS

10.1 Overview

10.2 Rydberg Atom Based Electric Field Sensors and Radio Receivers

10.3 Nitrogen-Vacancy Centre Diamond Electric Field Sensors and Radio Receivers

10.4 Market

11 QUANTUM NEMS AND MEMS

11.1 Technology overview

11.2 Types

11.3 Applications

11.4 Challenges

12 CASE STUDIES

12.1 Quantum Sensors in Healthcare: Early Disease Detection

12.2 Military Applications: Enhanced Navigation Systems

12.3 Environmental Monitoring

12.4 Financial Sector: High-Frequency Trading

12.5 Quantum Internet: Secure Communication Networks

13 END-USE INDUSTRIES

13.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences

13.2 Defense and Military

13.3 Environmental Monitoring

13.4 Oil and Gas

13.5 Transportation and Automotive

13.6 Other Industries

14 COMPANY PROFILES

