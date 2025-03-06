Dry Cable Termination Market to Reach $4.3 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dry Cable Termination Market by Installation (Indoor Dry Cable Terminations, and Outdoor Dry Cable Terminations), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medum Voltage, and High Voltage), and Application (Power Transmission and Distribution, Telecommunication, Renewable Energy, Industrial Applications, Oil and Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "dry cable termination market" was valued at $2.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2033.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325528

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, and Potential)

125-Tables

73-Charts

327-Pages

Prime determinants of growth

The global market for dry cable terminations is witnessing significant growth, driven by advancements in material technology, increase in demand for reliable and maintenance-free solutions, and need for safer, environmentally friendly alternatives to fluid-filled terminations. Dry cable terminations, which use solid insulation materials like silicone, offer significant advantages such as reduced risk of leakage, lower maintenance requirements, and enhanced safety in high voltage applications. Market growth is further propelled by the growing emphasis on sustainability and the reduction of environmental impact. In addition, dry cable terminations provide superior performance in harsh environmental conditions, making them ideal for a wide range of industrial and utility applications. The energy sector's evolution continues to drive demand for efficient and reliable cable termination solutions, fostering innovation and development in dry cable termination technologies.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $2.0 billion Market Size in 2033 $4.3 billion CAGR 8% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Installation, Voltage, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in Demand for Reliable and Efficient Power Distribution Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources Environmental and Safety Regulations Opportunities Innovation in Insulating Materials Restraint High Initial Costs





Segment Highlights

The outdoor dry cable terminations segment accounted for a major share in 2023

By installation, the outdoor dry cable terminations segment accounted for a major share in 2023, owing to rise in demand for reliable and maintenance-free solutions in harsh environmental conditions. The outdoor segment's growth is driven by the need for robust and durable cable terminations that can withstand extreme weather conditions, such as high humidity, temperature fluctuations, and exposure to UV radiation. Also, the expansion of renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar farms, which are predominantly located in outdoor environments, has further boosted the demand for outdoor dry cable terminations. These terminations offer significant advantages, including reduced risk of leakage, lower maintenance requirements, and enhanced safety, making them ideal for outdoor applications. The growing emphasis on sustainability and the reduction of environmental impact has also contributed to the segment's growth, as dry cable terminations are considered more environmentally friendly compared to traditional oil-filled terminations.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A325528

The high voltage segment dominated the market in 2023

By voltage, the high voltage segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to increase in demand for efficient and reliable electrical connectivity solutions in high voltage applications. The growth of the high voltage segment is driven by modernization and expansion of electrical grids, which require advanced cable termination solutions to enhance efficiency and reliability. Also, rise in infrastructure development and urbanization, particularly in emerging economies, has led to increased investments in high voltage power transmission and distribution systems. High voltage dry cable terminations are preferred due to their advanced insulation properties, durability, and ability to operate under extreme environmental conditions. The ongoing trend towards digitization and the integration of smart grid technologies have further propelled the demand for high voltage cable terminations, as these systems require reliable and efficient electrical connectivity solutions to ensure optimal performance and safety.

The power transmission segment dominated the dry cable terminations market in 2023

By application, the power transmission segment dominated the dry cable terminations market in 2023, owing to rise in demand for reliable and efficient power transmission solutions. The growth of the power transmission segment is driven by the need to upgrade and expand existing electrical infrastructure to accommodate the rising demand for electricity. In addition, the shift towards renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, has necessitated the installation of new power transmission facilities, which require reliable cable terminations. Dry cable terminations are preferred in power transmission applications due to their ease of installation, low maintenance requirements, and ability to operate under extreme environmental conditions. The growing emphasis on sustainability and the reduction of environmental impact has also contributed to the segment's growth, as dry cable terminations are considered more environmentally friendly compared to traditional oil-filled terminations.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific generated the largest revenue in 2023, owing to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in the region. The growth of the Asia-Pacific segment is driven by the increasing demand for reliable and efficient electrical connectivity solutions in emerging economies, such as China and India. Additionally, the expansion of renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar farms, has further boosted the demand for dry cable terminations in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing significant investments in the modernization and expansion of electrical grids, which require advanced cable termination solutions to enhance efficiency and reliability. The growing emphasis on sustainability and the reduction of environmental impact has also contributed to the segment's growth, as dry cable terminations are considered more environmentally friendly compared to traditional oil-filled terminations. The presence of a strong manufacturing base and supportive government policies in the region have further propelled the growth of the dry cable terminations market in Asia-Pacific.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325528

Dry Cable Termination Market Key Players: -

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Nexans

Prysmian Group

TE Connectivity

3M Company

Raychem RPG Private Limited

Hubbell Incorporated

Eaton Corporation PLC

G&W Electric Co.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dry cable terminations market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In May 2023, G&W Electric invested $3.6 million in Intelligent Generation (IG) to enhance its POWR:Suite energy storage optimization platform. The investment includes a licensing agreement to integrate POWR:Suite into G&W's microgrid solutions, aligning both companies in a shared market strategy for intelligent microgrids and supporting G&W's Bolingbrook headquarters microgrid development.

In November 2024, G&W Electric opened an advanced manufacturing facility in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. This expansion, prompted by rise in demand in Latin America and globally, increases the original facility’s size fourfold, boosting production capacity, creating new jobs, and reinforcing G&W Electric’s commitment to long-term global growth.

Procure Complete Report (327 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3XwpyIz

Dry Cable Termination Market Segmentation Overview

By Installation:

Indoor Dry Cable Terminations

Outdoor Dry Cable Terminations

By Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By Application:

Power Transmission and Distribution

Telecommunication

Renewable Energy

Industrial Applications

Oil and Gas

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

The Global Industrial Machine Vision Lenses Market is Growing at a CAGR Of 11.4% From 2023 To 2032.

The Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market is Growing at a CAGR Of 9.4% From 2023 To 2032.

The Global Water Cooled Capacitors Market is Growing at a CAGR Of 7.1% From 2022 To 2031.

The Global Piezoelectric Hemispheres Market is Growing at a CAGR Of 5.9% From 2022 To 2031.

The Global Industrial Transceivers Market is Growing at a CAGR Of 8.8% From 2022 To 2031.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



