Bioplastics Global Overview Report 2024-2030: Fluctuating Petroleum Prices Drive Manufacturers Toward Biomass-Based Plastics

The global volume demand for Bioplastics is projected to reach 5.9 million tons by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.9% over 2024-2030. During the similar period, the value market for Bioplastics is likely to maintain a CAGR of 21% in standing at a projected US$44.3 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$14.1 billion in 2024 driven by increased awareness on environmental issues in order to mitigate carbon footprints, availability of sustainable options to conventional plastics, stringent rules and regulations implemented by governments for reducing plastic waste.

There has also been a paradigm shift towards replacing conventional plastics with biomass-based plastics by manufacturers due to their immense potential of being used in various applications, including packaging, electronic components, textiles, furniture and automotive parts.



Bioplastics forming lucrative substitutes for regular plastics due to fluctuating petroleum prices and high investments in research & development for developing versatile Bioplastics for wider applications. In addition, prohibition of single-use non-biodegradable plastics in developed and emerging economies, growing demand of Bioplastics in packaging industry and extensive use of biodegradable polymers in enhancing quality of soil are further factors that are propelling demand for them.



Bioplastics Regional Market Analysis



With regard to region, the global market for Bioplastics is led by Europe, the primary reasons for which include its dominance in consumption of the product, being a crucial hub for research & development, thriving automotive sector, growing demand for bio-based packaging materials from regional manufacturers and stringent environmental legislations, along with consumer concern for the environment. In addition, bioplastics are extensively used in various applications, including bottles, shopping bags, loose packaging and films for agricultural mulch. They are also widely accepted by both, consumers and end-use industries, such as packaging, textiles, consumer goods, automotive & transportation and healthcare.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand for Bioplastics over the analysis period, owing to strict government regulations on curbing the use of plastic bags to facilitate to combat global warming, significant production capabilities, increasing demand due to growing population, inexpensive raw materials and labour and wider utilization among the major end-users, such as packaging, consumer goods, textiles, healthcare and automotive & transportation.



Bioplastics Market Analysis by Type



Among Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics, the global demand for the former is anticipated to be the larger, owing to substantial demand from various end-users, such as textiles, packaging, consumer goods and agriculture & horticulture because of their versatility in terms of performance and sustainability. Increasing concerns about detrimental effects of plastic pollution on environment and human health and stringent regulations aimed at banning single-use plastics along with incentivizing investments in using biodegradable options would further stimulate the market.

On the other hand, Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics also have significant use in automotive, food packaging and consumer goods industries. Their unmatched resilience, low production costs and wide range of uses, along with their natural resistance to deterioration, provide a long shelf life for products, making them essential in sectors, such as manufacturing and construction.



Bioplastics Market Analysis by Application



In terms of application, the global demand for Bioplastics is the largest for Packaging, due to their extensive use in the form of sheets & films to package a wide range of food & drink, household care and personal care products. The growing crisis with regard to disposal and management of plastic waste and consumer demands for eco-friendly packaging are compelling manufacturers to use Bioplastics as alternatives. However, the application of these materials in the Automotive & Transportation industry is anticipated to be the fastest growing, owing to their remarkable strength-to-weight ratio, durability, resistance to corrosion and self-heating qualities, enabling them to become more and more crucial for use in this sector.

Reducing vehicular weight to enhance fuel efficiency, without compromising on performance, has for long been a priority issue for auto manufacturers, where Bioplastics are coming to their assistance. While the use of conventional plastics in automobiles for this purpose has been quite prevalent for some time now, the trend of shifting towards eco-friendlier Bioplastics has been catching on at a rapid pace and is likely to continue.

Bioplastics Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa

Bioplastics Market by Type

Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Starch Blends Other Biodegradable Bioplastics [Incl. Polycaprolactone (PCL) & Poly(lactide-co-glycolide) (PLGA)]

Non-Biodegradable Bio-Polyamides (Bio-PA) Bio-Polyethene (Bio-PE) Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

Other Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics [Incl. Bio-Polypropylene (Bio-PP) & Bio-Polyethylene Furanoate (Bio-PEF)]

Bioplastics Market by Application

Agriculture & Horticulture

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging Flexible Packaging Rigid Packaging

Textiles

Other Applications (Incl. Adhesives & Coatings)

