A Vault Full of Iconic Programming from NBCUniversal is Now Streaming on Plex

Los Angeles, CA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A one-stop destination for all things TV and movies, global streaming media company Plex has partnered with NBCUniversal to bring an impressive lineup of hit FAST channels to its platform — free of charge.

Plex Live TV streamers will find several vaults of Bravo hit series available via free ad-supported TV (FAST) on Plex, including The Real Housewives, Top Chef, and Million Dollar Listing. Whodunit and true crime fans can binge on Dateline’s 24/7 channel, Oxygen True Crime Archives, and American Crimes. Sports fans can dive into NBC Sports NOW, with daily sports talk, live events, and highlights, as well as GolfPass, which provides golf news, tips, and documentaries. And a treasure trove of SNL is also now streaming on Plex.

“We’re proud to partner with NBCUniversal to bring their wide variety of hit channels and shows to Plex,” said Shawn Eldridge, Video President of Content and Business Development for Plex. “For English and Spanish audiences watching sports, news, and entertainment, our users now have much to enjoy.”

Plex makes it simple to discover, stream, and socialize around favorite shows, with the ability to leave reviews to share with friends on the platform. The new channels now streaming include:

Network Entertainment Channels:

Bravo Real Housewives Vault : Revisit the iconic franchise The Real Housewives, following the lives of fabulous women sharing their very personal realities, drama, and over-the-top glitz and glamour.

: Revisit the iconic franchise The Real Housewives, following the lives of fabulous women sharing their very personal realities, drama, and over-the-top glitz and glamour. E! Keeping Up With : Catch up and "keep up" with the Kardashians, plus popular spin-off series like Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.

: Catch up and "keep up" with the Kardashians, plus popular spin-off series like Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami. Bravo Vault : From Shahs of Sunset to Flipping Out, Bravo Vault immerses you in all the addictive content and drama you love with our rotating content library.

: From Shahs of Sunset to Flipping Out, Bravo Vault immerses you in all the addictive content and drama you love with our rotating content library. SNL Vault : See your favorite SNL characters, sketches, and hosts!

: See your favorite SNL characters, sketches, and hosts! Oxygen True Crime Archives: For True Crime fanatics who love the twists and turns of a criminal investigation, Oxygen True Crime Archives has a deep library of shows that ask the provocative questions, run exhaustive investigations, and look for ways where justice is always served.

For True Crime fanatics who love the twists and turns of a criminal investigation, Oxygen True Crime Archives has a deep library of shows that ask the provocative questions, run exhaustive investigations, and look for ways where justice is always served. Million Dollar Listing Vault : Dig Deep into the many seasons of Million Dollar Listing, from LA to NY, SF to Miami! Bravo's MDL vault offers the best of real estate, with all the deals and drama.

: Dig Deep into the many seasons of Million Dollar Listing, from LA to NY, SF to Miami! Bravo's MDL vault offers the best of real estate, with all the deals and drama. Top Chef Vault: Bravo's Top Chef Vault features a rotating library of world-class chefs facing off in the ultimate culinary competition.



Sports Channels:

NBC Sports NOW : NBC Sports NOW offers free daily sports talk, live events and highlights. Watch Dan Patrick, Mike Florio, Dan Le Batard, Matthew Berry, and Chris Simms cover the biggest stories on and off the field.

: NBC Sports NOW offers free daily sports talk, live events and highlights. Watch Dan Patrick, Mike Florio, Dan Le Batard, Matthew Berry, and Chris Simms cover the biggest stories on and off the field. GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game's best instructors, exclusive original series, GOLF Channel news and features, and much more.

National News Channels:

Dateline 24/7 : Discover true crime stories from The True Crime Original with compelling mysteries, powerful documentaries, and in-depth investigation. All Dateline, all the time.

: Discover true crime stories from The True Crime Original with compelling mysteries, powerful documentaries, and in-depth investigation. All Dateline, all the time. American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series American Greed and Lockup.

NBC Local News/Entertainment Channels:

NBC 4 New York News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the tri-state area

The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the tri-state area NBC 4 Los Angeles News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the LA area

The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the LA area NBC 5 Chicago News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Chicago area

The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Chicago area NBC 10 Philadelphia News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Philadelphia area

The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Philadelphia area NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth News : The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area NBC 10 Boston News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Boston area

The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Boston area NBC 4 Washington News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the D.C. area

The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the D.C. area NBC Bay Area News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Bay Area

The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the Bay Area NBC South Florida News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the South Florida area

The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the South Florida area NBC 7 San Diego News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the San Diego area

The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in the San Diego area NBC Connecticut News: The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in Connecticut

The latest local news, breaking updates, live events & weather in Connecticut NBC LX Home: NBC LX Home is your place for breathtaking interior design, unbelievable transformations, home renovations, travel, adventure, and more. Providing non-stop inspiration and celebrating life every day.

Spanish Language Channels:

Telemundo Al Día: Catch up on the latest entertainment, news, sports, and reality tv content. Featuring Al Rojo Vivo, La Casa de los Famosos, Hoy Día, and more.

Catch up on the latest entertainment, news, sports, and reality tv content. Featuring Al Rojo Vivo, La Casa de los Famosos, Hoy Día, and more. Telemundo Acción: Discover recent fan favorite action series filled with high stakes, suspense, and intrigue. Featuring El Señor de los Cielos, Señora Acero, and more.

Discover recent fan favorite action series filled with high stakes, suspense, and intrigue. Featuring El Señor de los Cielos, Señora Acero, and more. Telemundo Romance: Delightful romantic comedies & emotionally charged dramatic sagas of love and revenge.

Delightful romantic comedies & emotionally charged dramatic sagas of love and revenge. Noticias Telemundo Ahora: 24/7 Spanish-language news channel featuring breaking news, live reports from major cities, and interviews with today’s leading newsmakers.

24/7 Spanish-language news channel featuring breaking news, live reports from major cities, and interviews with today’s leading newsmakers. Telemundo Noticias California : Breaking news, local topics, and weather in California.

: Breaking news, local topics, and weather in California. Telemundo Noticias Texas: Breaking news, local topics, and weather in Texas.

Breaking news, local topics, and weather in Texas. Telemundo Noticias Florida : Breaking news, local topics, and weather in Florida.

: Breaking news, local topics, and weather in Florida. Telemundo Noticias Noreste: Breaking news, local topics, and weather in the Northeast.

Breaking news, local topics, and weather in the Northeast. Plex streams to an endless array of platforms and connected devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and more.





The show's lineup can be found at https://watch.plex.tv/.

About Plex

Plex is a global streaming platform created by fans for fans to discover, watch, and share the movies and TV shows they love most. Plex solves the streaming media struggle by serving as a single gateway to a fan’s favorite shows and movies, no matter where they’re streaming, all while connecting them with friends and fellow fans. With its one-of-a-kind community experience combined with universal search, universal Watchlist, and an extensive offering of free movies and Live TV, Plex is the only platform to give fans every way possible to discover what to watch next, easier than ever before. For more, visit https://www.plex.tv/.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.