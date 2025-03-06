Immunotherapy in Oncology Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032: Identify Emerging Therapeutic Targets and Assess the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunotherapy in Oncology Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The immunotherapy in oncology market, valued at USD 119.0 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%, reaching USD 319.5 billion by 2032. Substantial investments in novel immunotherapies are driving growth, evident in increased patent filings, leading to new therapeutic targets and advanced treatment modalities.







The patent landscape analysis report for immunotherapy in oncology provides comprehensive coverage, examining the dynamic interplay between innovation and industry growth. It delves into patent filing trends, highlighting key players and their contributions to advancing immunotherapy. The report identifies emerging therapeutic targets and assesses the competitive landscape, offering insights into strategic R&D investments.

By analysing patent citations, it uncovers influential technologies shaping the field. This analysis not only tracks the evolution of immunotherapy but also predicts future developments, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and capitalise on growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding oncology domain.



Global Immunotherapy in Oncology Patent Outlook



Immunotherapy has revolutionised oncology by harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer. This approach includes therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapy, and cancer vaccines. These treatments have shown remarkable success in various cancers, including melanoma, lung cancer, and hematologic malignancies, offering new hope for patients with previously untreatable conditions.

The patent landscape for immunotherapy is dynamic and rapidly evolving, driven by several key factors:

Technological Advancements: Innovations in genetic engineering and biotechnology have significantly enhanced the development of novel immunotherapies. Techniques such as CRISPR and next-generation sequencing enable the creation of more effective and personalised treatments, leading to a surge in patent filings.

Increasing Incidence of Cancer: The global rise in cancer cases necessitates the development of new and effective treatments. This growing demand stimulates research and development, resulting in an increase in related patent activities.

Favourable Regulatory Environment: Regulatory agencies worldwide are providing support through expedited review processes and special designations like Orphan Drug status. This facilitates faster development and approval of innovative immunotherapies, encouraging companies to invest in new patents.

Collaborative Research Efforts: Partnerships between academic institutions, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical companies are accelerating the pace of innovation. Collaborative projects often lead to joint patents, reflecting shared intellectual property and combined expertise.

Significant R&D Investments: Increased funding from public and private sectors is fuelling research in immunotherapy. Substantial financial support enables extensive clinical trials and the development of cutting-edge therapies, driving a robust patent landscape.

Global Immunotherapy in Oncology Market Segmentation



Analysis by Type

The patent landscape in immunotherapy for oncology is segmented into four key types: Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines and Immunomodulators, Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Others. Each segment represents significant advancements and innovations aimed at enhancing cancer treatment efficacy and patient outcomes, reflecting a robust and dynamic patent environment.

The patent landscape for immunotherapy in oncology spans various indications, including lung cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Each segment reflects significant innovation and targeted research efforts, driving advancements in personalised cancer treatments and contributing to a robust and dynamic patent environment.



Immunotherapy in Oncology Patent Jurisdiction Analysis



The patent landscape for immunotherapy in oncology shows significant regional variation, with the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific leading in patent filings. The United States dominates due to its robust R&D infrastructure and supportive regulatory environment. Europe follows closely, with strong contributions from countries like Germany and the UK, driven by collaborative research and innovation incentives. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, is emerging rapidly, fueled by increasing healthcare investments and expanding biotech sectors. These regions collectively enhance the global patent landscape, promoting advancements and competitiveness in the immunotherapy industry.



Patent Profile of Key Companies



This section highlights the patent portfolios of leading companies in the immunotherapy in oncology domain. It provides an in-depth analysis of their strategic patents, innovation trends, and technological advancements.

Genentech Inc.

Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche, is a pioneer in biotechnology and a leader in oncology immunotherapy. The company's patent portfolio is extensive, focusing on innovative therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and targeted treatments. Genentech's significant patents include those for its groundbreaking drugs like Avastin and Herceptin, which have transformed cancer treatment paradigms. Their continuous investment in R&D and strategic collaborations underscores their commitment to advancing immunotherapy.

AstraZeneca PLC

AstraZeneca is at the forefront of immunotherapy research, with a robust patent portfolio covering a range of oncology treatments. The company focuses on immune checkpoint inhibitors, particularly targeting PD-1/PD-L1 pathways. Notable patents include those related to drugs like Imfinzi (durvalumab), which has shown efficacy in treating various cancers. AstraZeneca's strategic acquisitions and partnerships enhance its innovation capacity, driving progress in cancer immunotherapy.

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company based in Germany, specializes in T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies and cancer immunotherapies. The company's patent landscape reflects its focus on novel therapeutic targets and personalised immunotherapy approaches. Immatics' pipeline includes innovative treatments aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to combat cancer, with significant patents on TCR-based therapies and antigen-specific treatments.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a global leader in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, has a comprehensive patent portfolio in oncology immunotherapy. Roche's patents cover a broad spectrum of therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and bispecific antibodies. Key drugs, such as Tecentriq (atezolizumab), highlight their advancements in targeting cancer through immunotherapy. Roche's strategic investments and partnerships in biotech innovation underscore its leadership in this domain.

Incyte Corp

Incyte Corp is known for its strong focus on oncology and immunotherapy, with a diverse and growing patent portfolio. The company is actively developing small molecule inhibitors and novel immunotherapies, including the JAK inhibitor Jakafi (ruxolitinib). Incyte's patents also extend to innovative treatments targeting various signaling pathways involved in cancer progression, showcasing their commitment to advancing cancer immunotherapy through cutting-edge research and developments.



Key Questions Answered in the Immunotherapy in Oncology Patent Landscape Report

What are the emerging trends in immunotherapy in oncology patents?

Who are the key players in immunotherapy in oncology patent landscape?

How is the patent portfolio distributed geographically?

What technological innovations have recently emerged in immunotherapy in oncology patent landscape?

How do patent strategies impact competitive advantage?

How has the patent landscape evolved over time?

What is the technological focus of patents in the immunotherapy oncology industry?

What are the implications of patent filings in immunotherapy in oncology?

What are the strategic insights for industry players and investors?

What are the regulatory and legal considerations for parent filings in the immunotherapy oncology patent landscape?

What are the challenges and opportunities in immunotherapy in oncology patent landscape?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $132.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $319.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

