Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deal Trends Report 2024 and Directory of 530 Agreements Signed Since 2010 - Company A-Z, Deal Type, Therapy Area, Financial Terms

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 530 stem cell deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual stem cell partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of stem cell deals from 2010 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter stem cell deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



Report Scope



Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in stem cell dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of stem cell deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading stem cell deals by value

Most active stem cell licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in stem cell dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Stem cell deals over the years

2.3. Most active stem cell dealmakers

2.4. Stem cell deals by deal type

2.5. Stem cell deals by therapy area

2.6. Stem cell deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for stem cell deals

2.7.1 Stem cell deals headline values

2.7.2 Stem cell deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Stem cell deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Stem cell royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading stem cell deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top stem cell deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active stem cell dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active stem cell dealmakers

4.3. Most active stem cell deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Stem cell contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Stem cell contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Stem cell dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Stem cell deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Stem cell deals by deal type

Deal directory - Stem cell deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



