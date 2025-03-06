EMEA Alcoholic Beverages Sponsorship in Sports Analysis Report 2024-2025 Featuring Anheuser-Busch, Asahi, Bitburger, Carlsberg, Estrella Damm, Guinness, Heineken, Mahou, Moet Hennessy, and Singha

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Alcoholic Beverages EMEA 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the alcoholic beverages sector across the EMEA region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Soccer holds the premier position in sponsorship revenue and deal volume within the alcoholic beverages sector in the EMEA region. Motor racing occupies the second position in terms of sponsorship revenue within the alcoholic beverages sector across the region. Despite having only 22 agreements, the sport boasts the second-largest deal in the region, specifically Formula One's partnership with LVMH's Moet Hennessy.

Partnerships with teams dominate the deal volume of alcoholic beverage brand sports sponsorships throughout the EMEA region, while also accounting for 22% of the annual sponsorship revenue. Sports event partnerships constitute 25% of the annual expenditure for alcoholic beverage brands across the EMEA region, with a total of 205 agreements. Alcoholic beverages brands based in Europe rank as the largest spending across the EMEA region.



Alcoholic beverage brands headquartered in the Americas hold the position of second-largest in terms of annual expenditure within the EMEA region. Asian alcoholic beverage brands rank as the third-largest in terms of annual expenditure. Asahi's partnership with Manchester City stands as the most significant sponsorship deal among Asian alcoholic beverage brands across the EMEA region.

With only three deals, alcoholic beverages brands based in Oceania account for only $2.12 million of the annual spend. Whilst being the most active alcoholic beverages brand across the region, Heineken also rank as the second largest spending. Anheuser-Busch InBev ranks as the second most active brand in the alcoholic beverages sector within the EMEA region, having secured 19 deals.

This figure falls short by 22 deals compared to Heineken. Regarding expenditure on alcoholic beverage brands within the EMEA region, Moet Hennessy emerges as the foremost spender, with an estimated annual outlay of $271.67 million. Guinness holds the position of the third-highest spender among alcoholic beverage brands within the EMEA region. This Diageo-owned beer brand's most significant agreement is with the rugby union's Six Nations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Analysis Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Largest Deals

Top 10 Confirmed Expiring Deals

4. Case Study

Guinness and the Premier League

5. Brand Analysis

Brand Analysis Summary

Brand Spend per Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands

Top 10 Biggest Spenders

Key Brands Analysis

6. Appendix

Companies Featured

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Asahi Breweries

Bitburger

Carlsberg

Estrella Damm

Guinness

Heineken

Mahou

Moet Hennessy

Singha Beer

