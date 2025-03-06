VIIRL Marketing has been awarded by Yelp as the 2024 Advertising Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This award recognizes VIIRL’s efforts as a digital marketing agency generating great results for hundreds of clients ranging from home services to health and beauty. This includes building great Yelp profiles, captivating portfolios, optimizing ad campaigns, and leveraging Yelp’s APIs to provide real-time reporting to measure performance.





“It’s amazing to be recognized as partner of the year by Yelp because of the results we are generating for our clients. Our amazing team sets our clients up for success by building appealing Yelp campaigns, using our software to respond to leads, and we measure the results so they can make great marketing decisions. Yelp continues to be one of their top choices in lead generation platforms across multiple industries including home services, salons, spas, legal, dental and more.” – Jed Winkler, VIIRL President & COO





What makes VIIRL different to stand out when working with Yelp?

Managing over a million dollars in monthly ad spend

Helping clients deliver over $50m in completed jobs

Request a quote and lead response software to ensure 100% response rate and under 10 minute response times for the best customer experience

Lead follow up software to ensure no customers who needed help slip through the cracks

Reporting, call tracking, and ROI tracking using Yelp’s API and customer CRMs

Building great account pages including logos, portfolios and business highlights

End of month ad boosts to get the highest ROI on client ad spend



“VIIRL has once again demonstrated their strength as a truster Yelp advertising partner, delivering impressive results for their clients. We’re excited to recognize their back-to-back Advertising Partner of the Year awards and look forward to future success together.” – Chet Snyder, Partner Sales Director at Yelp

Winning this award is a testament to the hard work of our team, their customer obsession, and focus on delivering the highest return on their ad budgets. We are excited to deliver another great year for our clients in 2025 and a chance to go for the coveted 3-peat!

VIIRL is a digital first marketing agency focused on measuring, reporting, and demonstrating real results to services businesses throughout the US. VIIRL helps companies get the highest return on their ad spend with quality account management, advertising expertise, and in-house built software tools.

