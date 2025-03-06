Global Pet Food Market to Reach $192.8 Billion by 2033 as Premium and Sustainable Diets Gain Popularity: North America Leads with a 42.5% Share

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Food Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Pet Type, Product Type, Pricing Type, Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet food market size was valued at USD 130.8 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 192.8 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025-2033.

North America currently dominates the pet food market share holding over 42.5% in 2024. The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of specialized diets, technological advancements to improve product quality, increased distribution networks, growing consumer concern about sustainability, increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles with an emphasis on pet care, and increased awareness of the need for pet diet-related to specific health issues.





Pet Food Market Trends

Increasing pet ownership

Rising awareness among individuals

Technological advancements

Expanding e-commerce and retail channels

Pet Food Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional levels for 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on pet type, product type, pricing type, ingredient type, and distribution channel.



Breakup by Pet Type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the pet type. This includes dog food, cat food, and others. According to the report, dog food represented the largest segment.



The dog food segment holds the largest share in the pet food market, driven by the substantial global population of dogs and their dietary needs. Consumers prioritize the health and well-being of their canine companions, leading to a demand for a wide range of dog food products. This segment includes various categories, such as dry kibble, wet/canned food, semi-moist food, and treats, each catering to specific dietary preferences and requirements. Premium and natural dog food options have gained popularity, as pet owners increasingly seek high-quality and nutritionally balanced diets for their dogs. Additionally, specialized diets for puppies, adult dogs, and senior dogs, as well as breed-specific formulations, contribute to the diversity within the dog food segment.



Breakup by Pricing Type



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the pricing type has also been provided in the report. This includes mass and premium products. According to the report, mass products accounted for the largest market share.



The mass products segment in the pet food market represents the largest share of consumers seeking budget-friendly and widely available pet food options. This segment primarily caters to pet owners who prioritize affordability and convenience while ensuring their pets receive adequate nutrition. Mass-produced pet food brands offer a range of products, including dry kibble and canned food, designed to meet the basic dietary needs of pets. While cost-effective, these products may have less specialization compared to premium counterparts and typically use standard ingredients. The mass products segment serves a broad demographic of pet owners who value accessibility and reliability in pet food.



Breakup by Product Type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type. This includes dry pet food, wet and canned pet food, and snacks and treats. According to the report, dry pet food represented the largest segment.



Dry pet food, also known as kibble, is the largest segment in the pet food market. It offers several advantages, including affordability, convenience, and longer shelf life. This segment encompasses a wide range of products, from standard formulations to specialized diets tailored to address specific health or dietary needs of pets. Dry pet food is favored by pet owners seeking a balanced and cost-effective option for their pets' daily nutrition.



Breakup by Ingredient Type



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the ingredient type has also been provided in the report. This includes animal and plant derived. According to the report, animal derived accounted for the largest market share.



The animal derived segment in the pet food market holds a significant share, driven by the enduring popularity of traditional meat-based diets for pets. Pet owners often prefer animal-derived ingredients, such as chicken, beef, and fish, as they are perceived to be a source of essential proteins and nutrients for their pets. This segment includes a wide range of products, from standard kibble to premium and specialized formulations. Premium options within this segment offer high-quality meat sources, often marketed as grain-free or containing exotic proteins like lamb or salmon. As pet owners increasingly seek natural and biologically appropriate diets for their animals, the animal derived segment remains a dominant force in the pet food market.



Breakup by Distribution Channel



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. According to the report, supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share.



Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the dominant distribution channel in the pet food market. These retail giants offer a wide variety of pet food brands, making them convenient one-stop shops for pet owners. The expansive shelf space allows for an extensive product range, from economy to premium pet food options. Consumers often choose these outlets due to their accessibility, competitive pricing, and the ability to physically inspect products, making them the largest segment in the market.



Breakup by Region



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.



North America, the largest segment in the global pet food market, is characterized by a strong culture of pet ownership and a high level of pet humanization. The region's consumers prioritize the well-being and health of their pets, leading to a growing demand for premium and natural pet food products. Technological advancements in production and distribution, coupled with the popularity of e-commerce, have made it convenient for pet owners to access a wide range of pet food options. Health-focused and personalized pet diets are significant trends in this market, with consumers seeking products that address specific dietary needs and health concerns for their pets.



Europe is another prominent segment in the global pet food market, known for its diverse consumer preferences and stringent quality standards. The region exhibits a growing interest in organic and sustainable pet food options, driven by environmental awareness. Premium and specialized pet diets are gaining traction, and pet owners are increasingly willing to invest in high-quality products. Regulatory oversight ensures the safety and quality of pet food, providing consumers with confidence in their purchases. Online and brick-and-mortar pet stores cater to the demands of European pet owners, making it a dynamic and competitive market.



The Asia Pacific segment is experiencing rapid growth in the pet food market due to rising urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and a growing middle-class population. The region's pet ownership rates are on the upswing, particularly in countries like China and India. As pet owners become more educated about pet nutrition, there is a noticeable shift towards premium and specialized pet food products. E-commerce platforms are expanding access to a wide range of pet food options, contributing to market growth. The Asia Pacific market is characterized by a diverse range of pet species, leading to opportunities for different types of pet food formulations.



Latin America is an emerging segment in the global pet food market, with a burgeoning pet ownership culture. The region's consumers are increasingly viewing their pets as part of their families, driving demand for high-quality and nutritious pet food products. The market is characterized by a mix of global and regional brands, offering various options to cater to different consumer preferences and budgets. As the middle class expands and pet ownership rates rise, Latin America presents significant growth potential for both mass-market and premium pet food offerings.



The Middle East and Africa represent a region with evolving pet ownership trends and a growing demand for pet food. While pet ownership rates are lower compared to other regions, they are steadily increasing, particularly in urban areas. The market in this region is still developing, with consumers becoming more aware of pet nutrition and health. As disposable incomes rise and the pet culture continues to grow, there is room for expansion in the pet food market. Global players are exploring opportunities in the Middle East and Africa, and the market is expected to experience gradual growth in the coming years.



Leading Key Players in the Pet Food Industry



The key players in the pet food market are actively engaged in several strategic initiatives to maintain their market leadership and meet evolving consumer demands. They are focusing on product innovation and development, introducing a wide range of premium and specialized pet food formulations to cater to specific dietary needs and preferences. Additionally, these players are investing in sustainability efforts, adopting environmentally friendly packaging materials, and sourcing ingredients responsibly to align with growing consumer concerns about eco-conscious pet food options.

Expanding their reach into emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is a key strategy, driven by rising pet ownership rates and increasing urbanization in these regions. Mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are also common as companies seek to broaden their product portfolios and strengthen their global presence in the competitive pet food landscape.



The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

Mars Petcare Inc.

Nestle Purina Pet Care (Nestle SA)

Hill's Pet Nutrition

The J.M. Smucker Company

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $130.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $192.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

