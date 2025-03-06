Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Terms and Agreements Trends Report and Directory 2016-2024

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 373 gene editing deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual gene editing partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the gene editing deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse gene editing collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of gene editing deals from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene editing deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in gene editing deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report Scope



Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in gene editing dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of gene editing deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading gene editing deals by value

Most active gene editing licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in gene editing dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gene editing deals over the years

2.3. Most active gene editing dealmakers

2.4. Gene editing deals by deal type

2.5. Gene editing deals by therapy area

2.6. Gene editing deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for gene editing deals

2.7.1 Gene editing deals headline values

2.7.2 Gene editing deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Gene editing deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Gene editing royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading gene editing deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top gene editing deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active gene editing dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active gene editing dealmakers

4.3. Most active gene editing deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Gene editing contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gene editing contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Gene editing dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Gene editing deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Gene editing deals by deal type

Deal directory - Gene editing deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



List of Figures

Figure 1: Gene editing deals since 2016

Figure 2: Active gene editing dealmaking activity - 2016 - 2024

Figure 3: Gene editing deals by deal type since 2016

Figure 4: Gene editing deals by therapy area since 2016

Figure 5: Gene editing deals by industry sector since 2016

Figure 6: Gene editing deals with a headline value

Figure 7: Gene editing deals with an upfront value

Figure 8: Gene editing deals with a milestone value

Figure 9: Gene editing deals with a royalty rate value

Figure 10: Top gene editing deals by value since 2016

Figure 11: Most active gene editing dealmakers 2016 - 2024

Figure 12: Gene editing deals by technology type since 2016





Companies Featured





2seventy bio

4D Molecular Therapeutics

221b Foundation

Abbvie

Accelerated Biosciences

Acrobat Genomics

Acuitas Therapeutics

Adaptimmune

Advanced Biological Innovation and Manufacturing

Adverum Biotechnologies

Aelian Biotechnology

Affini-T Therapeutics

Agribody Technologies

Albany Molecular Research

ALBOT Technologies

Alcyone Lifesciences

Aldevron

AlgenScribe

Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Allogene Therapeutics

American Skin Association

Amfora

AmplyCell

Anagenesis Biotechnologies

Ankarys Therapeutics

Anocca AB

Applied Biological Materials

Applied StemCell

Arbor Biotechnologies

Arbutus

Arctoris

Artisan Bio

ASC Therapeutics

Asklepios Biopharmaceutical

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

ATUM

Avectas

Avellino Labs

Avita Therapeutics

Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners

Axxam

B-MoGen Biotechnologies

BASF

Batavia Biosciences

Baxalta

Bayer

Bayer CropScience

Beam Therapeutics

Ben-Gurion University

Benson Hill Biosystems

Berkeley Lights

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Binx Health

Bio-Techne

BioCentriq

Biogen

Bioheuris

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Bioneer

Bluebird Bio

BlueRock Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics

BRAIN Biotech

BrainXell

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

Broken String Biosciences

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

C4X Discovery

Cabaletta Bio

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

California Institute of Technology

Calyxt

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals

Cancer Research UK

Canopy Biosciences

Capsida Biotherapeutics

CARB-X

Caribou Biosciences

Casebia Therapeutics

CasZyme

Catalent

Catamaran Bio

Cellecta

Cellectis

Cellibre

Cellistic

Cell Microsystems

Cellular Engineering Technologies

Center for Human Genetics and Laboratory Medicine

Central Institute for Experimental Animals

Cepheid

CGA 369

Charles River Laboratories

CHDI Foundation

China Agricultural University

Chroma Medicine

CHUM Research Centre

CIC nanoGUNE

Cimeio Therapeutics

City of Hope

Coastar Therapeutics

COBO Technologies

Cocrystal Pharma

Codiak BioSciences

Colors Farm

Columbia University

Columbia University Medical Center

Corteva Agriscience

Cosmo Bio

CRISPR Therapeutics

Crown Bioscience

Cumming

Curia

Cyrus Biotechnology

CytoLynx Therapeutics

Cytosurge

CYTOVIA Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

DefiniGEN

Demeetra AgBio

Department of Defense

Desktop Genetics

Dow AgroSciences

Duke University

DuPont

DuPont Pioneer

EdiGene

Editas Medicine

eGenesis

Element Biosciences

Eligo Bioscience

Eli Lilly

EMBRAPA

EmendoBio

Emendo Biotherapeutics

Emory University

ERS Genomics

Evogene

Evolva

Evotec

Excision BioTherapeutics

Exonics Therapeutics

Factor Bioscience

FASMAC

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Francis Crick Institute

Frederick National Laboratory For Cancer Research

Friedreichs Ataxia Research Alliance

Fujifilm

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Fulcrum Therapeutics

FuturaGene

G+FLAS Life Sciences

GDM Seeds

Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth

GEMoaB

GenAhead Bio

GenEdit

Genentech

GeneThera

Genetic Information Research Institute

Genevant Sciences

GenKOre

genOway

GenScript Biotech

Gensus

Genus

GenVec

Gilead Sciences

Ginkgo BioWorks

Goethe University Frankfurt

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH)

Greenlight Biosciences

GSK

GSK Consumer Healthcare

Harpe Bioherbicide Solutions

Harvard Medical School

Harvard Stem Cell Institute

Harvard University

HebeCell

Helen F Graham Cancer Center

Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen

Hillstream BioPharma

Homology Medicines

Horizon Discovery

Horizon Pharma plc

HuidaGene Therapeutics

Humanigen

Hunterian Medicine

IBM Watson Health

IDbyDNA

IDEAYA Biosciences

iECURE

Illumina

Immatics Biotechnologies

ImmunoChina Pharmaceuticals

Immusoft

Implant Therapeutics

InnoBation

Innovative Genomics Initiative (IGI)

Inscripta

Integrated DNA Technologies

Integra Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Iovance Biotherapeutics

IRBM

Israeli National Authority for Technological Innovation

Jackson Laboratory

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Japan SLC

Johns Hopkins University

Jumpcode Genomics

Kamau Therapeutics

Kantonsspital St. Gallen

Keck Graduate Institute of Applied Life Sciences

Kiromic Biopharma

Kite Pharma

Knudra Transgenics

KromaTiD

KSQ Therapeutics

Kytopen

Kyverna Therapeutics

Lepton Pharmaceuticals

Les Laboratoires Servier

Leveragen

Life Edit Therapeutics

Locus Biosciences

LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicInk

Logomix

Lonza

Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research

Mammoth Biosciences

Marina Biotech

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MaSTherCell

Max-Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine

Maxcyte

Mayo Clinic

Medicines Discovery Catapult

MEDiC Life Sciences

MediGene

Meiogenix

Mekonos

Merck and Co

Merck KGaA

Metagenomi

MilliporeSigma

Modalis Therapeutics

Moderna

Molecular Templates

Monsanto

Muscular Dystrophy Association

Mustang Bio

Myeloid Therapeutics

NanoString Technologies

National Cancer Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institutes of Health

National Kidney Foundation

National Organization for Rare Disorders

Ncardia

Neon Therapeutics

Netherlands Cancer Institute

New England Biolabs

New York University School of Medicine

Nippon Gene

Nkarta Therapeutics

NMI Natural and Medical Sciences Institute

Nomad Bioscience

Novartis

Novellus Biopharma

NovellusDx

Novellus Therapeutics

Novome Biotechnologies

Novo Nordisk

Nrgene

Nuvisan Pharma Services

Obsidian Therapeutics

ONK Therapeutics

Ono Pharmaceutical

Oregon Health Sciences University

Origin Agritech

Orum Therapeutics

Otsuka

Oxford Genetics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pairwise Plants

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Paul Ehrlich Institute

Pfizer

PhenoVista Biosciences

Pioneer Hi-Bred

Plant Bioscience Limited

Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristyx

Poseida Therapeutics

Precision BioSciences

Predictive Oncology

Prevail Therapeutics

Prime Medicine

ProBioGen

Promega

Pro Pharmaceuticals

Proventus Bio

Qihan Biotech

ReCode Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Repare Therapeutics

Revvity

Ricoh

Roche

Roche Diagnostics

Roivant Sciences

Rokline Health Concepts

Rosetta Biosciences

Rutgers University

Saint Louis University

Sana Biotechnology

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sanofi

San Raffaele Scientific Institute

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sciex

SCM Pharma

Scribe Therapeutics

Seattle Childrens Research Institute

Selecta Biosciences

SeQure Dx

Setsuro Tech

Shape Therapeutics

Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals

Sherlock Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences

Sigma-Aldrich

SiSaf

Sohm

SparingVision

Sphere Fluidics

Stanford University

Stanford University School of Medicine

StemSight

StrideBio

Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals

Synbal

Syngene International

Syngenta

Syngulon

Synthego

Taconic Biosciences

Takara Bio USA

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Ventures

Tango Therapeutics

Target ALS Foundation

TCR2 Therapeutics

Telesis Bio

The Human Protein Atlas

The New York Stem Cell Foundation

Theragent

Thomas Jefferson University

Thrive Bioscience

Tolo Biotech

Toolgen

TransCode Therapeutics

Transomic Technologies

Tropic Biosciences

Twist Bioscience

Ulster University

Universal Cells

University of Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arkansas

University of British Columbia

University of California

Davis

University of California Berkeley

University of California Los Angeles

University of California San Francisco

University of Colorado

University of Colorado Denver

University of Edinburgh

University of Freiburg

University of Illinois

University of Iowa

University of Kansas

University of Massachusetts

University of Massachusetts Medical School

University of Minnesota

University of Montreal

University of Nebraska

University of Oxford

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of Texas

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

University of Tokyo

University of Utah

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin-Madison

US Department of Agriculture

Vectalys

Ventana Medical Systems

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Verve Therapeutics

Vesigen Therapeutics

VIB

Vir Biotechnology

Virginia Commonwealth University

Vivlion

Vor Biopharma

Voyager Therapeutics

Wageningen University

Wake Forest University

Washington University in St Louis

Weill Cornell Medical College

Whitehead Institute

Willow Biosciences

Yale School of Medicine

Yale University

Yield10 Bioscience

YolTech Therapeutics

ZeClinics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpwk8o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.