Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Terms and Agreements Trends Report and Directory 2016-2024

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 373 gene editing deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual gene editing partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the gene editing deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse gene editing collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of gene editing deals from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene editing deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in gene editing deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Report Scope
Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:
- Trends in gene editing dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Directory of gene editing deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading gene editing deals by value
- Most active gene editing licensing dealmakers
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in gene editing dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Gene editing deals over the years
2.3. Most active gene editing dealmakers
2.4. Gene editing deals by deal type
2.5. Gene editing deals by therapy area
2.6. Gene editing deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for gene editing deals
2.7.1 Gene editing deals headline values
2.7.2 Gene editing deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Gene editing deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Gene editing royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading gene editing deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top gene editing deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active gene editing dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active gene editing dealmakers
4.3. Most active gene editing deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Gene editing contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Gene editing contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Gene editing dealmaking by technology type
Deal directory
Deal directory - Gene editing deals by company A-Z
Deal directory - Gene editing deals by deal type
Deal directory - Gene editing deals by therapy area
Deal type definitions
List of Figures
Figure 1: Gene editing deals since 2016
Figure 2: Active gene editing dealmaking activity - 2016 - 2024
Figure 3: Gene editing deals by deal type since 2016
Figure 4: Gene editing deals by therapy area since 2016
Figure 5: Gene editing deals by industry sector since 2016
Figure 6: Gene editing deals with a headline value
Figure 7: Gene editing deals with an upfront value
Figure 8: Gene editing deals with a milestone value
Figure 9: Gene editing deals with a royalty rate value
Figure 10: Top gene editing deals by value since 2016
Figure 11: Most active gene editing dealmakers 2016 - 2024
Figure 12: Gene editing deals by technology type since 2016
