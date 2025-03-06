Disruptive Themes that have Driven Travel & Tourism Sector M&A Activity 2024-2025

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Travel & Tourism M&A Deals 2024 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in 2024 in the Travel & Tourism Sector
The global travel and tourism market witnessed deals worth $44 billion in 2024, a fall of 10% compared to 2023. In terms of deal volume, there was a 1% growth to register 548 M&A deals in 2024. The sector recorded 12 mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion) in 2024.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in 2024 in Travel & Tourism Sector
- It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in 2024 in the Travel & Tourism Sector
Reasons to Buy
- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
- In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in travel & tourism sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Review of the Travel & Tourism M&A Market - 2024
- Top Travel & Tourism M&A Deals by Sector - 2024
- Travel & Tourism M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - 2024
- Top Themes Driving Travel & Tourism M&A Activity - 2024
- Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria
- Appendix 2: Top Themes for 2025 in Travel & Tourism
- Appendix 3: Thematic Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Prosus NV
- TripAdvisor Inc
- Affinity Equity Partners Ltd
- Stonepeak Partners LP
- CityFleet Networks Ltd Group
- KKR & Co
- Skip Essential Infrastructure Fund
- Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd
- Standard General L.P.
- Asterion Industrial Partners SGEIC SA
- Keystone Infra
- Elliott Investment Management
- Henderson Park Capital Partners UK
- Ares Management
- EQ Group
- VINCI Airports
- Affinity Equity Partners
- One Hotels & Resorts
- Amex GBT
- Arrow Holdings
- Moon GC&P Investments
- Marriott International
- Despegar.com Corp
- Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc
- LOTTE rental co ltd
- Air Transport Services Group Inc
- Addison Lee Group
- Queensland Airports Ltd
- G6 Hospitality LLC
- Bally's Corp
- 2i Aeroporti SpA
- Egged Transportation
- Southwest Airlines
- Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa
- Landsec
- Edinburgh Airport
- SK Rent A Car
- The Motel One Group
- CWT
- Target Hospitality
- Melia Hotels International
- Sheraton Grand Chicago
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hlyu1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.