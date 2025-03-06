Disruptive Themes that have Driven Travel & Tourism Sector M&A Activity 2024-2025

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Travel & Tourism M&A Deals 2024 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in 2024 in the Travel & Tourism Sector

The global travel and tourism market witnessed deals worth $44 billion in 2024, a fall of 10% compared to 2023. In terms of deal volume, there was a 1% growth to register 548 M&A deals in 2024. The sector recorded 12 mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion) in 2024.

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in 2024 in Travel & Tourism Sector

It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in 2024 in the Travel & Tourism Sector

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in travel & tourism sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Review of the Travel & Tourism M&A Market - 2024

Top Travel & Tourism M&A Deals by Sector - 2024

Travel & Tourism M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - 2024

Top Themes Driving Travel & Tourism M&A Activity - 2024

Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria

Appendix 2: Top Themes for 2025 in Travel & Tourism

Appendix 3: Thematic Research Methodology

