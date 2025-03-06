Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Systems Strategic Market Intelligence Report 2025: Key Players, Technology Briefing, Trends, Industry Analysis, Signals, and Value Chain

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Systems (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The age of computers brought many opportunities for improving multiple facets of medical care, including diagnostic imaging, patient billing, and diligent record keeping. Electronic medical record (EMR) systems have been developed and integrated into the healthcare sector to facilitate proper patient record keeping that can be shared between healthcare practitioners and their patients.

This provides all parties involved access to a patient's diagnostic results from third-party facilities. Furthermore, the data can be extracted by billing software to decrease administration work for doctors. Lastly, EMR systems contain details on demographics, test results, medical history, history of present illness, and medications, which can be transferred to new care providers. There are over 600 EMR system companies, with new additions each year.



Scope

EMR systems have grown in popularity over recent years.

EMR systems are an essential piece to the evolving healthcare process.

EMR systems have evolved to provide deep AI-driven analysis that provides clinical decision support (CDS), software that prompts physicians to reach out to patients and vice versa.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the EMR systems market.

Understand the future of EMR systems.

Understand the current trends impacting EMR systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Signals

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Oracle (Cerner)

CompuGroup Medical

Veradigm

athenahealth

Epic Systems

Philips

Meditech

NextGen Healthcare

CureMD

McKesson

Wolters Kluwer Health

Zynx Health

IBM

Cisco

Gen Digital

Intel

Checkpoint

Forcepoint

Vormetric

