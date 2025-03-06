Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Systems Strategic Market Intelligence Report 2025: Key Players, Technology Briefing, Trends, Industry Analysis, Signals, and Value Chain

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Systems (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The age of computers brought many opportunities for improving multiple facets of medical care, including diagnostic imaging, patient billing, and diligent record keeping. Electronic medical record (EMR) systems have been developed and integrated into the healthcare sector to facilitate proper patient record keeping that can be shared between healthcare practitioners and their patients.
This provides all parties involved access to a patient's diagnostic results from third-party facilities. Furthermore, the data can be extracted by billing software to decrease administration work for doctors. Lastly, EMR systems contain details on demographics, test results, medical history, history of present illness, and medications, which can be transferred to new care providers. There are over 600 EMR system companies, with new additions each year.
Scope
- EMR systems have grown in popularity over recent years.
- EMR systems are an essential piece to the evolving healthcare process.
- EMR systems have evolved to provide deep AI-driven analysis that provides clinical decision support (CDS), software that prompts physicians to reach out to patients and vice versa.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the EMR systems market.
- Understand the future of EMR systems.
- Understand the current trends impacting EMR systems.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Signals
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Oracle (Cerner)
- CompuGroup Medical
- Veradigm
- athenahealth
- Epic Systems
- Philips
- Meditech
- NextGen Healthcare
- CureMD
- McKesson
- Wolters Kluwer Health
- Zynx Health
- IBM
- Veradigm
- Cisco
- Gen Digital
- Intel
- Checkpoint
- Forcepoint
- Vormetric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuvehi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.