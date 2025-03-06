Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Report 2024 and Directory of 244 Deals Signed Since 2016 by Company, Deal Type, Upfront, Milestone, Royalties and Therapy Area

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 244 microbiome deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual microbiome partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the microbiome deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse microbiome collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of microbiome deals from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter microbiome deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in microbiome deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report Scope



Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in microbiome dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of microbiome deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading microbiome deals by value

Most active microbiome licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in microbiome dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Microbiome deals over the years

2.3. Most active microbiome dealmakers

2.4. Microbiome deals by deal type

2.5. Microbiome deals by therapy area

2.6. Microbiome deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for microbiome deals

2.7.1 Microbiome deals headline values

2.7.2 Microbiome deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Microbiome deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Microbiome royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading microbiome deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top microbiome deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active microbiome dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active microbiome dealmakers

4.3. Most active microbiome deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Microbiome contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Microbiome contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Microbiome dealmaking by technology type



Companies Featured

9 Meters Biopharma

Aarhus University

Abbvie

ADL Bionatur Solutions

ADM

AiCuris

Allergan

ALS Association

Amag Pharmaceuticals

American Skin Association

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

AnimalBiome

AntibioTx

Arc Bio

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Argonne National Laboratory

Arranta Bio

Artizan Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences

AstraZeneca

Aurealis Therapeutics

Azitra

Bacthera

BASF

Bayer

Bayer CropScience

Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

BCD Bioscience

Beam Therapeutics

Bertin Pharma

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bio-Me

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BIOASTER

Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

Biocogent

Biofortis

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

BIOHM Health Inc

BiomeBank

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Biomica

Biomillenia

Biomodels

BiomX

BionX Medical Technologies

Bio Palette

Biosortia Pharmaceuticals

bitBiome

Bloom Science

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston University School of Medicine

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

Brown University

Cancer Research UK

CARB-X

Carbiotix

Cargill

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Children's Hospital Boston

Circuit Clinical

Clalit Health Services

CN Bio

Columbia University

Columbia University Medical Center

Commense

Compass Minerals Plant Nutrition

ConsortiaTX

COPD Foundation

CoreBiome

Cornell University

Corteva Agriscience

CosmosID

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America

CSIR - Institute of Microbial Technology

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

DayTwo

Debiopharm

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Dermala

Diversigen

DuPont

DuPont Pharmaceuticals

DuPont Pioneer

Eagle Genomics

EcoMetrix

Elanco

Eligo Bioscience

Emory University

Emulate

Enterome Bioscience

Euformatics

European Commission

Evah

Evelo Biosciences

Evogene

Evolve BioSystems

Evvy

Exacta Bioscience

Federation Bio

Felix Biotechnology

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Finch Therapeutics

Florida International University

Food Marble Digestive Health

Forsyth Institute

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

French National Institute for Agricultural Research

Fundacion Progreso y Salud

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

General Automation Lab Technologies

Genetic Analysis

Genome and Company

Gilead Sciences

Ginkgo BioWorks

Glycosyn

Gnubiotics Sciences

GSK

Gusto Global

Hackensack Meridian Health

Hadassah Medical Center

Harvard Medical School

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Harvard University

Helomics

Holobiome

Horizon Europe

Hudson Institute of Medical Research

IBM

iGenomix

Illumina

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Inserm

Inspirotec

Institut Gustave Roussy

Institut National Recherche Agronomique

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research

Intract Pharma

Intralytix

ISOThrive

Jackson Laboratory

Janssen Human Microbiome Institute

Janssen Research & Development

Janssen Therapeutics

Jennewein Biotechnologie

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

JSR

Juntendo University

Kaleido Biosciences

Kallyope

Kantonsspital St. Gallen

Kanvas Biosciences

Karolinska Institute

Keio Gijuku University

King's College Hospital

Kings College London

L'Oreal

Latham BioPharm Group

Lavie Bio

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Leiden University

Leidos

LNC

Locus Biosciences

Loreal

Lupus Research Alliance

Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Lysando

MaaT Pharma

Mainz Biomed

Marrone Bio Innovations

Mars Petcare

Maruho

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

Mawi DNA Technologies

Mayo Clinic

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Medical College of Wisconsin

Medical University of Graz

Melanoma Research Alliance

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merck KGaA

Metabiomics

MetaboGen

Micreos

Microba Life Sciences

MicroBiome Therapeutics

Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

Microbiotica

MicroGenDX

Micronoma

Microsoft

Microviable Therapeutics

MilliporeSigma

Monsanto

Moss Genomics

MRM Health

MSD

MyBiotics Pharma

National Cancer Center of Japan

National Eczema Association

National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases

National Institutes of Health

National Organization for Rare Disorders

National Psoriasis Foundation

Nestle Health Science

Nexilico

Northeastern University

Northwestern University

North Zealand University Hospital

Norwegian University of Science

Novome Biotechnologies

NuBiyota

Nutricion

Nutrilinea

NYU Langone Medical Center

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Oncology Venture

One Codex

OpenBiome

Opentrons Labworks

OptiBiotix

Osel

Oslo University Hospital

Pancreatic Cancer Collective

Pathogen and Microbiome Institute

Penn State Microbiome Center

Pennsylvania State University

Persephone Biosciences

Pfizer

PharmaBiome

Pharmabiota

Pharmatest Services

Plan France Relance

Pragma Bio

Precision Biomonitoring

Prescient Medical

Proteic Bioscience

Puma Biotechnology

Purdue Research Foundation

Purdue University

PureTech Health

QIAGEN

Quadram Institute

Quark Venture

Rebiotix

Research Council of Norway

Resilient Biotics

RIKEN Research Institute

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Roquette

Roswell Park Cancer Institute

Rutgers University

SACCO

Salix Pharmaceuticals

SATT Lutech

Second Genome

Sequential Skin

Seres Therapeutics

Servatus Biopharmaceuticals

Sheba Medical Center

Siolta Therapeutics

Sirenas

SKAN Research Trust

Skive Hospital

Solarea Bio

Sonic Healthcare

Spanish National Cancer Research Centre

Stanford Cancer Institute

Stanford University School of Medicine

Statens Serum Institute

Sun Genomics

Swiss Integrative Center for Human Health

Synlogic

Synthetic Biologics

Taconic Biosciences

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tata Chemicals

Tel Aviv University

Texas Children's Hospital

The BioCollective

The Healthy Aging Company

The Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tokyo Medical and Dental University

Transnetyx

Tsinghua University

uBiome

Unilever

UNION Therapeutics

Universite catholique de Louvain

University Medical Center Utrecht

University of Adelaide

University of Alberta

University of British Columbia

University of Buffalo

University of California

San Diego

University of California Irvine

University of California Los Angeles

University of California San Francisco

University of Cambridge

University of Chicago

University of Cincinnati

University of Heidelberg

University of Houston

University of Illinois

University of Lausanne

University of Manchester

University of Maryland School of Medicine

University of Massachusetts Medical School

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Nebraska

University of New South Wales

University of Oslo

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of Queensland

University of Rhode Island

University of Sheffield

University of South Alabama (USA) Mitchell Cancer Institute

University of South Carolina

University of Texas

University of Verona

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University Paris Diderot

Valbiotis

Vanderbilt University

Vedanta Biosciences

Verb Biotics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

ViennaLab Diagnostics

Viome

Virginia Catalyst

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Tech

Washington University in St Louis

Weizmann Institute

Xbiome

Xycrobe Therapeutics

Yale School of Medicine

Yale University

Yeda Research and Development Company

Yili Industrial Group

Zymo Research

