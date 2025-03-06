Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Report 2024 and Directory of 244 Deals Signed Since 2016 by Company, Deal Type, Upfront, Milestone, Royalties and Therapy Area

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 244 microbiome deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual microbiome partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the microbiome deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse microbiome collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of microbiome deals from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter microbiome deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in microbiome deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Report Scope
Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:
- Trends in microbiome dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Directory of microbiome deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading microbiome deals by value
- Most active microbiome licensing dealmakers
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in microbiome dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Microbiome deals over the years
2.3. Most active microbiome dealmakers
2.4. Microbiome deals by deal type
2.5. Microbiome deals by therapy area
2.6. Microbiome deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for microbiome deals
2.7.1 Microbiome deals headline values
2.7.2 Microbiome deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Microbiome deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Microbiome royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading microbiome deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top microbiome deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active microbiome dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active microbiome dealmakers
4.3. Most active microbiome deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Microbiome contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Microbiome contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Microbiome dealmaking by technology type
Companies Featured
- 9 Meters Biopharma
- Aarhus University
- Abbvie
- ADL Bionatur Solutions
- ADM
- AiCuris
- Allergan
- ALS Association
- Amag Pharmaceuticals
- American Skin Association
- American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
- AnimalBiome
- AntibioTx
- Arc Bio
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Arranta Bio
- Artizan Biosciences
- Assembly Biosciences
- AstraZeneca
- Aurealis Therapeutics
- Azitra
- Bacthera
- BASF
- Bayer
- Bayer CropScience
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- BCD Bioscience
- Beam Therapeutics
- Bertin Pharma
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Bio-Me
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BIOASTER
- Biocodex Microbiota Foundation
- Biocogent
- Biofortis
- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
- BIOHM Health Inc
- BiomeBank
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
- Biomica
- Biomillenia
- Biomodels
- BiomX
- BionX Medical Technologies
- Bio Palette
- Biosortia Pharmaceuticals
- bitBiome
- Bloom Science
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston University School of Medicine
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Broad Institute
- Brown University
- Cancer Research UK
- CARB-X
- Carbiotix
- Cargill
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Children's Hospital Boston
- Circuit Clinical
- Clalit Health Services
- CN Bio
- Columbia University
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Commense
- Compass Minerals Plant Nutrition
- ConsortiaTX
- COPD Foundation
- CoreBiome
- Cornell University
- Corteva Agriscience
- CosmosID
- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America
- CSIR - Institute of Microbial Technology
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- DayTwo
- Debiopharm
- Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
- Dermala
- Diversigen
- DuPont
- DuPont Pharmaceuticals
- DuPont Pioneer
- Eagle Genomics
- EcoMetrix
- Elanco
- Eligo Bioscience
- Emory University
- Emulate
- Enterome Bioscience
- Euformatics
- European Commission
- Evah
- Evelo Biosciences
- Evogene
- Evolve BioSystems
- Evvy
- Exacta Bioscience
- Federation Bio
- Felix Biotechnology
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Finch Therapeutics
- Florida International University
- Food Marble Digestive Health
- Forsyth Institute
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
- French National Institute for Agricultural Research
- Fundacion Progreso y Salud
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- Genentech
- General Automation Lab Technologies
- Genetic Analysis
- Genome and Company
- Gilead Sciences
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- Glycosyn
- Gnubiotics Sciences
- GSK
- Gusto Global
- Hackensack Meridian Health
- Hadassah Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
- Harvard University
- Helomics
- Holobiome
- Horizon Europe
- Hudson Institute of Medical Research
- IBM
- iGenomix
- Illumina
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals
- Inserm
- Inspirotec
- Institut Gustave Roussy
- Institut National Recherche Agronomique
- International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research
- Intract Pharma
- Intralytix
- ISOThrive
- Jackson Laboratory
- Janssen Human Microbiome Institute
- Janssen Research & Development
- Janssen Therapeutics
- Jennewein Biotechnologie
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies
- Johnson & Johnson Innovation
- JSR
- Juntendo University
- Kaleido Biosciences
- Kallyope
- Kantonsspital St. Gallen
- Kanvas Biosciences
- Karolinska Institute
- Keio Gijuku University
- King's College Hospital
- Kings College London
- L'Oreal
- Latham BioPharm Group
- Lavie Bio
- Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
- Leiden University
- Leidos
- LNC
- Locus Biosciences
- Loreal
- Lupus Research Alliance
- Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
- Lysando
- MaaT Pharma
- Mainz Biomed
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- Mars Petcare
- Maruho
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Massachusetts Life Sciences Center
- Mawi DNA Technologies
- Mayo Clinic
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Medical University of Graz
- Melanoma Research Alliance
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Merck KGaA
- Metabiomics
- MetaboGen
- Micreos
- Microba Life Sciences
- MicroBiome Therapeutics
- Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group
- Microbiotica
- MicroGenDX
- Micronoma
- Microsoft
- Microviable Therapeutics
- MilliporeSigma
- Monsanto
- Moss Genomics
- MRM Health
- MSD
- MyBiotics Pharma
- National Cancer Center of Japan
- National Eczema Association
- National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases
- National Institutes of Health
- National Organization for Rare Disorders
- National Psoriasis Foundation
- Nestle Health Science
- Nexilico
- Northeastern University
- Northwestern University
- North Zealand University Hospital
- Norwegian University of Science
- Novome Biotechnologies
- NuBiyota
- Nutricion
- Nutrilinea
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
- Oncology Venture
- One Codex
- OpenBiome
- Opentrons Labworks
- OptiBiotix
- Osel
- Oslo University Hospital
- Pancreatic Cancer Collective
- Pathogen and Microbiome Institute
- Penn State Microbiome Center
- Pennsylvania State University
- Persephone Biosciences
- Pfizer
- PharmaBiome
- Pharmabiota
- Pharmatest Services
- Plan France Relance
- Pragma Bio
- Precision Biomonitoring
- Prescient Medical
- Proteic Bioscience
- Puma Biotechnology
- Purdue Research Foundation
- Purdue University
- PureTech Health
- QIAGEN
- Quadram Institute
- Quark Venture
- Rebiotix
- Research Council of Norway
- Resilient Biotics
- RIKEN Research Institute
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals
- Roquette
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Rutgers University
- SACCO
- Salix Pharmaceuticals
- SATT Lutech
- Second Genome
- Sequential Skin
- Seres Therapeutics
- Servatus Biopharmaceuticals
- Sheba Medical Center
- Siolta Therapeutics
- Sirenas
- SKAN Research Trust
- Skive Hospital
- Solarea Bio
- Sonic Healthcare
- Spanish National Cancer Research Centre
- Stanford Cancer Institute
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Statens Serum Institute
- Sun Genomics
- Swiss Integrative Center for Human Health
- Synlogic
- Synthetic Biologics
- Taconic Biosciences
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Tata Chemicals
- Tel Aviv University
- Texas Children's Hospital
- The BioCollective
- The Healthy Aging Company
- The Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tokyo Medical and Dental University
- Transnetyx
- Tsinghua University
- uBiome
- Unilever
- UNION Therapeutics
- Universite catholique de Louvain
- University Medical Center Utrecht
- University of Adelaide
- University of Alberta
- University of British Columbia
- University of Buffalo
- University of California
- San Diego
- University of California Irvine
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Cambridge
- University of Chicago
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Heidelberg
- University of Houston
- University of Illinois
- University of Lausanne
- University of Manchester
- University of Maryland School of Medicine
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Miami
- University of Michigan
- University of Minnesota
- University of Nebraska
- University of New South Wales
- University of Oslo
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Queensland
- University of Rhode Island
- University of Sheffield
- University of South Alabama (USA) Mitchell Cancer Institute
- University of South Carolina
- University of Texas
- University of Verona
- University of Virginia
- University of Washington
- University Paris Diderot
- Valbiotis
- Vanderbilt University
- Vedanta Biosciences
- Verb Biotics
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- ViennaLab Diagnostics
- Viome
- Virginia Catalyst
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Tech
- Washington University in St Louis
- Weizmann Institute
- Xbiome
- Xycrobe Therapeutics
- Yale School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Yeda Research and Development Company
- Yili Industrial Group
- Zymo Research
