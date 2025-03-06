Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2024 with Directory of 885 Deals - Upfront, Milestone, Royalties Financial Terms, Company A-Z, Deal Type and Therapy Area

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 885 medical device deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual medical device partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the medical device deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse medical device collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of medical device deals from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter medical device deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in medical device dealmaking since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report Scope



Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in medical device dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of medical device deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading medical device deals by value

Most active medical device licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in medical device dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Medical device deals over the years

2.3. Most active medical device dealmakers

2.4. Medical device deals by deal type

2.5. Medical device deals by therapy area

2.6. Medical device deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for medical device deals

2.7.1 Medical device deal headline values

2.7.2 Medical device deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Medical device deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Medical device royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading medical device deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top medical device deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active medical device dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active medical device dealmakers

4.3. Most active medical device deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Medical device contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Medical device contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Medical device dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Medical device deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Medical device deals by deal type

Deal directory - Medical device deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



List of Figures

Figure 1: Medical device deals since 2016

Figure 2: Active medical device dealmaking activity- 2016 to 2024

Figure 3: Medical device deals by deal type since 2016

Figure 4: Medical device deals by therapy area since 2016

Figure 5: Medical device deals by industry sector since 2016

Figure 6: Medical device deals with a headline value

Figure 7: Medical device deals with an upfront value

Figure 8: Medical device deals with a milestone value

Figure 9: Medical device deals with a royalty rate value

Figure 10: Top medical device deals by value since 2016

Figure 11: Most active medical device dealmakers 2016 to 2024

Figure 12: Medical device deals by technology type since 2016





