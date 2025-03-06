American Employers Companion Almanac 2025: Market Research, Statistics and Trends Pertaining to America's Hottest Mid-Size Employers

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion to the Almanac of American Employers 2025: Market Research, Statistics and Trends Pertaining to America's Hottest Mid-Size Employers" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete report by analyzing both America's top mid-size corporate employers (those with 100 to 2,500 employees) and the major trends sweeping through business and the economy that affect job seekers of all types. Companion to the Almanac of American Employers: Mid-Size Firms is the premier guide to the most successful, fastest-growing mid-sized employers in the nation, their employment practices, benefits and financial performance.
Key Features
- Job market trends analysis, data, and competitive intelligence
- Employment forecasts and statistics
- Important Contacts for Job Seekers
- In-Depth Profiles of 500 leading mid-size employers
- Statistical Tables
Gather key insights, such as:
- How is each industry evolving?
- How is employment being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting Job Seekers
- The U.S. Job Market Overview
- Cost Control Remains a Major Concern at Employers/Consolidation Through Mergers Continues
- The Sharing & Gig Economy's Effect on Employment, Work Life and Careers
- Technology Continues to Create Sweeping Changes in the Workplace
- Continued Growth in Outsourcing, Including Supply Chain and Logistics Services
- Offshoring and the Reshoring of American Manufacturing
- Older Americans Will Delay Retirement and Work Longer/Many Employers Find Older Employees Desirable
- Employment Sectors that Will Offer an Above-Average Number of Job Opportunities
Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Statistics
- U.S. Employment Statistics Overview: 2023-2024
- U.S. Civilian Labor Force: 1998-Jan. 2025
- Employment by Major Industry Sector: 2013, 2023 & Projected 2033
- Number of People Employed and Unemployed, U.S.: Jan. 2024 vs. Jan. 2025
- U.S. Labor Force Ages 16 to 24 Years Old by School Enrollment, Educational Attainment, Sex, Race & Ethnicity: October 2023
- Retirement Benefits in the U.S.: Access, Participation and Take-Up Rates, March 2024
- Top 30 U.S. Fastest Growing Occupations By Percent Change: 2023-2033
- Occupations with the Largest Expected Employment Increases, U.S.: 2023-2033
- Occupations with the Fastest Expected Decline, U.S.: 2023-2033
Key Topics Covered:
