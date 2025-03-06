Automotive NVH Materials Research Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2033, Driven by Demand Due to Evolving Customer Preferences and Stringent Regulatory Norms

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive NVH Materials Market Report by Product, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive NVH materials market is experiencing a substantial phase of growth, with forecasts predicting a surge from USD 13.6 billion in 2024 to USD 19.9 billion by 2033. This expansion represents a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2025-2033. NVH materials, integral for enhancing vehicular comfort and noise reduction capabilities, are witnessing an uptick in demand due to evolving customer preferences and stringent regulatory norms.

The comprehensive analysis of the global automotive NVH materials market underlines significant growth potential and market opportunities. The focus on vehicular noise reduction and comfort, along with eco-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicle manufacturing trends, will continue to stimulate the sector's advancement in the near future. The market's growth is anticipated to significantly influence the automotive industry, leading to enhancements in vehicle design and customer satisfaction.

Driving Factors



Several factors fuel the global demand for automotive NVH materials. Stricter regulations to reduce vehicle noise emissions, particularly in emerging economies like India and China, have propelled the use of these materials. Moreover, the industry's pivot towards lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has necessitated advanced NVH control technologies. The influence of vehicle refinement levels on consumer purchasing decisions, coupled with rising incomes and changing lifestyles, further catalyzes market growth. The automotive sector's competitive dynamics, characterized by mergers and acquisitions, also enhance the NVH solutions portfolio offered by industry players.

Product and Vehicle Type Segmentation Insights



By product, polyurethane emerges as the leading segment, owing to its widespread use in the industry. The market's vehicle type analysis indicates that passenger vehicles maintain dominance, holding the lion's share of the market. This can be attributed to the higher volume of passenger vehicles produced globally and the greater emphasis on NVH reduction in this segment.

Application and Regional Analysis



Based on application, the market is diversified into various modules and components such as trunk, floor, and engine casing, where specially designed NVH materials are employed to reduce noise and vibration levels. Geographically, the market is led by the Asia Pacific region. This leadership is due to the significant automobile production rates and the escalating demand for passenger vehicles in this region. Europe and North America follow closely, with other areas like the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America also factoring into the global market landscape.

Competitive Market Scenario



The competitive environment is a fertile ground for innovation and strategic initiatives. Key players in the market are engaging in product development and collaborations to establish their presence and cater to the increasing demand for quieter and more comfortable vehicles. With these industry dynamics, the NVH materials market is transforming the automotive landscape and contributing significantly to the enhanced quality of the driving experience.

