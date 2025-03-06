Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Research Report 2024: Market Projected to Surge to USD 19.55 Billion by 2032 - Patent Trends, Key Innovations, Technological Drivers and Segment Analysis

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for artificial intelligence in medical diagnostics has demonstrated considerable growth, with an estimated value of USD 1.22 billion in 2023. Experts forecast a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.1% over the period of 2024-2032, predicting a market swell to USD 19.55 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a robust patent landscape concentrating on innovative developments in AI algorithms, the integration of advanced imaging technologies, and sophisticated data analytics.

Global Patent Trends and Key Innovations



The current patent landscape of Artificial Intelligence in medical diagnostics shows a wide array of patented innovations, emphasizing the enhancement of diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Notably, over 15,000 patents have been filed underlining the importance of AI in advancing healthcare technology, with a particular focus on personalized treatment solutions and improved patient outcomes.

Leaders in the sector such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Qualcomm Inc., and LG Corp., collectively holding over 6,300 patents, have pioneered advancements in AI-driven imaging and predictive analytics. Geographically, the United States takes the lead in patent filings with Europe and the Asia-Pacific region also showing significant contributions.

Technological Drivers and Segment Analysis



Technological advancements in Artificial Intelligence are the primary impetus behind the high rate of patent filings. Over 6,000 patents are concentrating on AI-driven image analysis, which underscores the pivotal role AI plays in enhancing diagnostic precision within healthcare. Integration with imaging modalities is another focal point, with approximately 3,800 patents filed in technologies that facilitate real-time image analysis. Data-driven diagnostics and personalized medicine also remain key areas of innovation.

In terms of market segmentation, software solutions maintain a predominant position in the patent landscape, with service-based patents following. The application of AI is notably leading in neurology, followed by radiology and oncology, which further illustrates the broad potential of AI in addressing diverse medical diagnostic needs.

Patient-Centric Care and End User Adoption



The end-user environment deeply influences patent activity, with hospitals showing the largest quantity of filings, indicative of their central role in the assimilation of AI for diagnostics. Diagnostic centres are also contributing significantly to the landscape, focusing on specialized AI-driven services. This suggests that the medical diagnostics field is increasingly leveraging AI across a spectrum of healthcare settings to provide enhanced patient care.

Regional Innovation and Patent Jurisdiction Analysis



Regional innovation is marked by jurisdictional variation, with the United States emphasizing advancements in AI to refine diagnostics. In Europe, patent filings centre around the synergy of AI and imaging technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region, especially China and Japan, showcases a demand for scalable and cost-effective AI solutions, pioneering adaptable technologies for diverse diagnostic needs. Strategic Implications on the

Future of Medical Diagnostics



The patent landscape not only mirrors the current technological advancements in Artificial Intelligence for medical diagnostics but also sets the stage for future innovations. The balance of software and service-oriented solutions, region-specific innovation, and a commitment to patient-centric care by key industry participants outline the strategic contours of AI in healthcare.

It further illustrates the potential for AI to revolutionize medical diagnostics, propelling the industry towards unprecedented growth and efficiency. In conclusion, the projected growth of the AI in medical diagnostics market, supported by vigorous patent activity and technological advancements, heralds a transformative era in healthcare, where precision diagnostics and improved patient outcomes become increasingly attainable.



