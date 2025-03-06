Ezipay Coin Presale Goes Live, Starting the Next Phase in Making Digital Payments More Accessible

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ezipay Coin, a unique digital currency built on innovative blockchain technology, has officially launched its presale, offering early investors the opportunity to be part of the future of digital payments. EziPay Coin is part of the greater EziPay ecosystem, that aims to redefine the way of handling payments, rewards, and investments. With strategic partnerships and a vision to create a more connected financial ecosystem, Ezipay Coin is poised to transform the way transactions are conducted across the globe.





Speaking to the media, Sumit Sharma, CTO of EziPay Coin, said, “As a safe, flexible, and easy-to-use cryptocurrency, EziPay Coin aims to transform digital payments. EziPay Coin wants to make cryptocurrency acceptance more universal, being used in normal life while facilitating borderless, quick, safe transactions.”

Borderless Transactions

EziPay Coin makes digital currencies useful for everyone by focusing on openness, sustainability, and accessibility. By eliminating excessive costs and sluggish processing times while remaining connected with conventional cross-border payments, EziPay Coin presents a quick, safe, and reasonably priced option for trade and global remittances

Some of the key features of EziPay Coin include:

Non-Custodial Wallet: Full control over digital assets.

Full control over digital assets. Integrated Ecosystem: Works seamlessly within the EziPay app.

Works seamlessly within the EziPay app. Low Transaction Costs: Ideal for microtransactions and global remittances.

Ideal for microtransactions and global remittances. Future Blockchain Development: A scalable and feature-rich blockchain is in progress.

A scalable and feature-rich blockchain is in progress. User-Centric Design: Intuitive and easy to use.

Intuitive and easy to use. Practical Utility: Designed for everyday transactions.

Designed for everyday transactions. Dedicated Blockchain: Ensures security and scalability.

Ensures security and scalability. Seamless Integration: Works effortlessly within the EziPay app.

Works effortlessly within the EziPay app. Transparent and Secure: Built on blockchain technology.

Built on blockchain technology. Expanding Ecosystem: Future integrations in healthcare, fintech, and agritech.

About EziPay Ecosystem

EziPay Coin is a part of the greater EziPay Ecosystem, which ensures that cryptocurrency has a real-world utility. It aims to make digital payments accessible, borderless, quick, and safe for everyone.

Some of the features of the EziPay Ecosystem include:

Reward & Loyalty Programs : Use EziPay Coin across platforms like EziPay Global Digital Bank, EziPay Ghana, EziPay Francophone, and EziPay Sierra Leone to earn rewards and access financial services.

: Use EziPay Coin across platforms like EziPay Global Digital Bank, EziPay Ghana, EziPay Francophone, and EziPay Sierra Leone to earn rewards and access financial services. Gaming Platform : Redeem EziPay Coin for free top-ups and bonuses on Ezivote, India’s fastest-growing political-based gaming app.

: Redeem EziPay Coin for free top-ups and bonuses on Ezivote, India’s fastest-growing political-based gaming app. Digital Learning : Get certified on Iripash using EziPay Coin.

: Get certified on Iripash using EziPay Coin. App Development: Use EziPay Coin to develop applications and projects in the crypto space.

By providing an all-in-one solution for payments, rewards, and investments, the EziPay Ecosystem with EziPay Coin is positioned to make digital currencies accessible to everyone.

To take part in the presale of EzPay Coin, visit: https://www.ezipaycoin.com/

About Ezipay Coin

Ezipay Coin is a next-generation cryptocurrency designed to provide secure, efficient, and borderless digital transactions. Backed by leading industry partners, it aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-powered solutions.

Join the conversation on:

X: https://x.com/EzipayCoin

Telegram: https://t.me/ezipaycoin

Media Contact

Company Name: EziPay Coin

Contact Person: Amit Gaur

Email: info@ezipaycoin.com

Website: https://www.ezipaycoin.com/

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by EziPay Coin. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d74790f1-f33a-4217-9868-0f60dff3505a