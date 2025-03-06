protocols.io Integrates with eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform to Ease Access to and Track Protocol Use in Laboratories

BOSTON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, protocols.io , a platform that enables academic and industry researchers to record and share up-to-date methods for research, announced that, under eLabNext leadership, its platform is now available for integration with eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform (DLP), an intuitive and flexible system for collecting, managing, and analyzing laboratory information.

The seamless connections between protocols.io and the DLP enable users to better understand what protocol was used, by whom, on which samples, and when. This comprehensive digital documentation and trackability help ensure experimental reproducibility in the scientific research fields.

“Scientific research faces challenges with experimental reproducibility, and having tools to combat them is a top priority,” said Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas.

“Integrating the protocols.io platform with our Digital Lab Platform puts reproducible protocols at each user's fingertips, allowing researchers to conduct more reproducible and trustworthy science. We are excited to further this goal with the protocols.io team.”

With the integration of the protocols.io add-on, eLabNext users can access comprehensive, step-by-step protocols directly from their protocols.io account. In addition, the integration allows users to search a library of private and public protocols, which can be easily imported into their DLP.

“From our first meeting with eLabNext to discuss integration options, it was clear that we share the same mission and approach to serving the research community,” explains Lenny Teytelman, Founder and President at protocols.io.

“As we strive to encourage and support collaboration among researchers, it is essential that the tool makers collaborate as well. Working with the eLabNext team is a pleasure!”

To learn more about eLabNext’s DLP and how to connect with the protocols.io add-on, visit the eLabMarketplace .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c8cfaa6-4c7e-4d49-9bb6-4ff6a9e29997