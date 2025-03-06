Girl Scouts of Northern California Celebrates Girl Scout Week with Special Digital Cookie Promotions

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girl Scouts of Northern California is proud to celebrate National Girl Scout Week from March 9 through March 15, with March 12 marking the anniversary of when Girl Scouts’ trailblazer, Juliette Gordon Low, officially registered the organization’s first 18 members in Savannah, Georgia, in 1912.

As part of the celebration, Girl Scouts of Northern California offers two special promotions for online purchases via www.ilovecookies.org that will give cookie lovers a chance to give back and stock up on their favorite treats before the season ends:

Donate Cookies: On March 12, Girl Scouts’ Birthday, all cookie donations made online will be matched by Girl Scouts of Northern California, package for package. This year, all donated cookies will benefit Berkeley Food Network, helping to fight hunger in our local communities.

Purchase Cookies: From March 13-16, a special shipping promotion makes it easier than ever to enjoy Girl Scout Cookies. Customers who order 10 or more packages online will receive $10 flat-rate shipping, the perfect chance to stock up before the season wraps up!

“For over 113 years, Girl Scouts have been building courage, confidence, and character while creating meaningful change in local communities,” said Mary-Jane Strom, Interim CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern California. “Girl Scout Week is a time to celebrate their impact and legacy. You can show your support by stocking up on your favorite cookies before our cookie season ends on March 16. Every box helps power local adventures, leadership growth, and community service.”

For more information on these special promotions and how to support Girl Scouts during Girl Scout Week, visit www.ilovecookies.org .

About Girl Scouts of Northern California

Girl Scouts of Northern California serves over 46,000 youth and adult volunteers across 19 counties from Gilroy to the Oregon border. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike, advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and create change on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern California, visit www.gsnorcal.org .