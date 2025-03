Valeo and TactoTek Announce Collaboration for Innovative Automotive Lighting Solutions

OULU, Finland and PARIS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeo, a global leader in automotive lighting systems, and TactoTek, the global leader of In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE) technology, announced that Valeo has licensed TactoTek IMSE technology to offer advanced interior and exterior lighting applications.

Lighting is becoming increasingly important for OEMs and consumers, offering both safety and style functions. Valeo provides OEMs with solutions to differentiate themselves in the market, while allowing consumers to personalize their vehicles. Valeo will leverage its expertise in over-molding processes and optical systems alongside TactoTek's In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE) technology. For safety purposes, this technology can offer functions such as a warning or visual feedback for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), alerting drivers when a vehicle is detected in a blind spot, or during emergency braking for example. It will also enable OEMs to meet the growing demand for dynamic displays that include color management and animation, as well as customization elements such as logos.

“Around the world, OEMs are redefining their use of lighting as their clients ask for more ADAS, differentiation and communication. To meet these new needs, our lighting solutions evolve from lines to surface, with a higher number of LED sources,” stated Maurizio Martinelli, CEO of Valeo LIGHT Division. “With Valeo expertise and In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE) lighting platforms, we have the tools to transform lighting design to offer new personalisation experience and more safety on the roads.”

"OEMs find In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE) lighting solutions appealing for design, packaging, and power efficiency,” said Jussi Harvela, CEO of TactoTek. “We are excited to collaborate with Valeo — their expertise in lighting design combined with our pioneering IMSE technology will set new standards for the industry."

A game-changing technology

Lighting functions are becoming increasingly important to consumers, particularly in terms of dynamic displays and vehicle personalization options. This trend presents significant challenges: materials must satisfy various criteria regarding brightness for daytime visibility, fit behind decorative elements in terms of thickness, allow for shape flexibility, and optimize efficiency in consumption and performance.

In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE) technology is ideally suited to meeting these requirements. By integrating electronic components into lightweight, 3D injection-molded polymer structures, it offers designers considerable freedom in creating versatile lighting elements. Additionally, it requires fewer parts and less plastic than parts manufactured using conventional methods, which reduces its impact on the environment.

The collaboration between TactoTek and Valeo is in line with the Group's ambition to guarantee a smooth and intuitive Human-to-Machine interaction by offering innovative solutions tailored to customer expectations.

About Valeo

Valeo is a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players worldwide. Valeo innovates to make mobility safer, smarter and more sustainable. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 21.5 billion euros in sales in 2024 | 105 792 employees, 28 countries, 155 plants, 64 research and development centers, and 19 distribution platforms on February 28, 2025. Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. Learn more at www.valeo.com/

About TactoTek

TactoTek, Oy (Oulu, Finland), is the world leader in developing and licensing injection-molded structural electronics (IMSE®) technologies. Automotive, aviation, connected home, industrial control and medical brands use TactoTek innovations to create next-generation user experiences that are compelling, differentiated, and more sustainable. Designers use TactoTek IP to integrate circuits and components directly into plastic parts, transforming conventional structures into smart interactive surfaces. TactoTek licenses its intellectual property, including over 290 patents and critical know-how developed over a decade of intensive R&D and quality testing, to global manufacturers who use reliable, standardized manufacturing processes to produce curved-shape and conformal electronics. Learn more at www.tactotek.com

