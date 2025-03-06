Crunchbase Hires Christopher Saunders as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchbase , a predictive intelligence solution that forecasts private market movements, has hired Christopher Saunders as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Saunders, a seasoned financial leader, brings a wealth of expertise spanning Fortune 50 multinational corporations and venture-backed technology startups.

"Bringing Chris on as CFO was an easy choice," said Jager McConnell, CEO of Crunchbase. “His deep financial expertise and experience guiding tech companies through dynamic market conditions will prove invaluable. His leadership will help us scale efficiently as we continue delivering the insights that empower investors, founders, and innovators to stay ahead of the curve.”

Prior to joining Crunchbase, Saunders served as CFO at SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, where he played a pivotal role in the successful sale of the company to Vista Equity Partners. Before that, he was CFO at Capsule Technologies, overseeing the successful spinout from Qualcomm where he had spent 14 years holding senior finance leadership roles across multiple divisions, including Qualcomm Life, Ventures, and Labs.

As CFO, Saunders will oversee Crunchbase’s financial strategy, planning, and operations where he brings over 25 years of expertise in managing complex financial functions across all stages of business growth. His leadership will be key in driving the company’s scaling efforts and ensuring long-term financial success.

“I’m excited to join Crunchbase at a pivotal moment, just as their new predictive intelligence is reshaping the landscape of private markets,” said Saunders. “Crunchbase’s forward-thinking approach is setting the stage for transformative growth, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help guide the company through this next chapter of success.”

