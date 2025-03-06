Atlantic International Corp. Secures Major Contract Renewal with Premier North American Baking Company

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services and workforce solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions (“Lyneer”) has secured a significant contract renewal with a premier North American baking company in Northern California.

The renewed partnership includes an expansion to additional locations, positioning Lyneer to capture approximately $10 million in spending. This expanded relationship underscores Lyneer's proven track record of delivering high-quality workforce solutions tailored to the specialized needs of the food production industry.

“This contract renewal represents a powerful vote of confidence in Lyneer’s ability to deliver consistent value to our clients,” said Todd McNulty, CEO of Lyneer. “By expanding our relationship with this valued client to additional locations, we’re strengthening our partnership and demonstrating our commitment to scaling our specialized workforce solutions across their operations. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional talent that drives their business forward.”

Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic, added, “This significant contract renewal aligns perfectly with our growth strategy of deepening relationships with key clients across strategic industries. Lyneer continues to be a vital component of Atlantic, and this expanded partnership further validates our acquisition strategy. We’re excited about the opportunities this presents for both companies as we continue to enhance our service offerings and drive shareholder value.”

The expanded contract will go into effect immediately, and Lyneer will begin staffing operations at the new locations in the coming weeks.

