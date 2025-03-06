Gevo to Delay Issuance of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) (“Gevo”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”), a leading developer of cost effective, renewable hydrocarbon fuels and chemicals with reduced greenhouse gas emissions, today announced that it will delay the issuance of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release and investor conference call previously scheduled for March 6, 2025.

The delay in the earnings release is required to allow additional time to finalize certain accounting treatments related to our purchase of the assets of Red Trail Energy, LLC, and the capitalization of certain other project expenses. The Company will issue a separate press release when a rescheduled date and time has been determined.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including synthetic aviation fuel ("SAF"), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. We also operate an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility, further solidifying America’s leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo’s market-driven “pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

Media Contact

Heather Manuel

VP of Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships

PR@gevo.com

Investor Contact

Eric Frey, PhD

Vice President of Corporate Development

IR@Gevo.com