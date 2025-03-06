Breezeline to Expand Fiber Network to Homes and Businesses in Southern Maine

SANFORD, Maine, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline , a leading internet, TV, phone and wireless service provider, will soon deploy fiber-to-the-home internet (FTTH) in Sanford, Maine. The fiber technology, which provides a direct fiber connection for each customer, will reach homes and businesses in the City of Sanford.

Breezeline is continuously investing in the latest technologies in order to meet strong growth in internet data usage, and to deliver faster speeds and enhanced reliability to consumers. High-speed internet provides economic benefits to local communities by drawing employers and spurring business innovation, increasing job growth and productivity, and allowing community members to easily engage in online learning, telemedicine, remote work, and cloud computing.

“These new fiber-to-the-home deployments are part of our commitment to the Maine communities we serve,” said David Hennessey, region director of operations for Breezeline. “Our direct fiber connection to the home or business delivers exceptional speed that will meet and exceed the needs of households and local businesses, today and in the future.”

“Network investments are key to the future of connected communities,” said Tim Wilkerson, president of the New England Connectivity and Telecommunications Association (NECTA). “Breezeline’s fiber initiative furthers our vision in which an unrivaled digital superhighway provides fast, reliable, and secure access to world-class broadband.”

Current Breezeline customers will be able to transition easily to the new fiber platform with free installation.

For more information and to check on the availability of fiber internet, visit Breezeline.com .

