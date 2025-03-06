Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Now Open in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Nolyn Pointe by Toll Brothers, is now open in Atlanta, Georgia. Nolyn Pointe offers luxury single-family home designs in the vibrant Chosewood Park area with direct access to the BeltLine Southside Trail. The community’s Sales Center, located at 420 McDonough Blvd. in Atlanta, is now open daily for tours of the available quick move-in homes.

The Bungalows Collection offered at Nolyn Pointe by Toll Brothers features thoughtfully designed luxury homes with open floor plans and modern details. Home buyers will enjoy expansive three-story home designs with luxurious primary bedroom suites, well-designed gourmet kitchens with large islands, and high-end interior finishes. Homes include 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car garages, and over 2,700 square feet of luxury living space. Homes are priced from the upper $500,000s.





“Nolyn Pointe by Toll Brothers offers versatile home designs in a prime Atlanta location,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “Residents will experience luxury interior finishes with easy access to local shops, restaurants, and countless options for outdoor recreation.”

“Atlanta's Chosewood Park neighborhood is sought-after for its serene green spaces and charming single-family homes,” added White. “Residents will be able to experience the perfect blend of city living and suburban tranquility at Nolyn Pointe.”

Homeowners will have access to nearby parks including Boulevard Crossing Park, Chosewood Park, and Grant Park, as well as direct access to the BeltLine Southside Trail. Residents will also enjoy urban living with proximity to Atlanta's thriving shopping, dining, and cultural scene at The Beacon Atlanta, East Atlanta Village, Glenwood Park, and Summerhill.

For more information on Nolyn Pointe by Toll Brothers and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8984655-decb-4a53-afa5-537ce493f69c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14dc9b1a-b827-4d22-b181-23f8f4239e18

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)