Nexans – Recent Rumors regarding Great Sea Interconnector project

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, March 6th, 2025

Recent Rumors Regarding Interconnector Project

In response to recent media reports regarding the Great Sea Interconnector project, Nexans communicates that these claims do not reflect the actual status of the project or the ongoing relations with the customer.

Nexans have, since the commencement of the Great Sea Interconnector project, received substantial payments that have enabled the continued manufacture of the Great Sea Interconnector cable.

Nexans intends to continue to execute the Great Sea Interconnector project contractual obligations and receiving the corresponding payments in accordance with the contract and the most recent discussions with the customer.

We reaffirm our dedication to the successful completion of this strategic infrastructure project, which is essential for regional energy security and the integration of sustainable energy sources.

