|Alliance Witan PLC
|LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
|TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
|Alliance Witan PLC (“the Company”) announces that today the Company purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1,220.0p per share, to be held in Treasury.
|Following the transaction, the Company’s issued share capital comprises 405,193,982 ordinary shares of which 5,152,000 ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 400,041,982 ordinary shares.
|For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 400,041,982 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
|Enquiries:
|Juniper Partners Limited
|Company Secretary
|Telephone: 0131 378 0500
|06 March 2025
Alliance Witan PLC - Transaction In Own Shares
| Source: Alliance Witan PLC Alliance Witan PLC