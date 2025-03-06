SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Results of AGM 2025

 | Source: SKEL fjárfestingafélag SKEL fjárfestingafélag

Enclosed are the results of the Annual General Meeting of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. held today, Thursday 6 March 2025.

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is

Attachment


Attachments

Results of the AGM 2025