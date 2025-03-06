New York, USA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 30+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

Acetylcholine receptor antagonists are drugs that block acetylcholine from binding to its receptors, inhibiting parasympathetic nerve signals and affecting functions like muscle contraction, gland secretion, and neurotransmission. Advancements in drug development, like new formulations and targeted therapies enhance efficacy and safety, and greater investment in pharmaceuticals and treatment accessibility boosts the market growth of acetylcholine receptor antagonists.

DelveInsight’s 'Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline acetylcholine receptor antagonists in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the acetylcholine receptor antagonists pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s acetylcholine receptor antagonists pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline acetylcholine receptor antagonists.

active players working to develop pipeline acetylcholine receptor antagonists. Key acetylcholine receptor antagonists companies such as Axsome Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bionomics, Apnimed, Seefunge Pharmaceutical Technology, Vyluma, Santen Pharmaceutical, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Suven Life Sciences Limited, Nobelpharma, Cloudbreak Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, and others are evaluating new acetylcholine receptor antagonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new acetylcholine receptor antagonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline acetylcholine receptor antagonists such as AXS-05, COBENFY, BNC210, AD-109, OS-001, NVK-002, STN-10127, Pilocarpine HCl Ophthalmic Solution, SUVN-911, NPC-22, CBT-009, NBI-1076986, and others are under different phases of acetylcholine receptor antagonists clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of acetylcholine receptor antagonists clinical trials. In January 2025, Zai Lab Limited announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) had accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for KarXT to treat schizophrenia in adults. The NDA submission is supported by the results from a Phase 1 China Pharmacokinetics (PK) study, the Phase III China study (ZL-2701-001), and data from the global EMERGENT clinical programs.

In October 2024, Zai Lab Limited announced positive topline results from the company’s Phase III multi-center trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of KarXT (xanomeline and trospium chloride) in China. Consistent with previous global studies, the registrational bridging trial met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant 9.2-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo at Week 5 (-16.9 KarXT vs. -7.7 placebo, p=0.0014).

In August 2024, In a recent study, the investigational drug PIPE-307 effectively induced OPC differentiation and remyelination in MS donor human brain tissue and an animal model and restored lost function in an MS mouse model. The investigational drug, called PIPE-307, is a novel, oral, CNS-penetrating small molecule targeting the M1 muscarinic acetylcholine receptor (M1R).

In May 2024, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. announced the initiation of its Phase I first-in-human clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of investigational compound NBI-1076986 in healthy adult participants. NBI-1076986 is an investigational, oral, M4 subtype-selective muscarinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of movement disorders that was discovered and developed by Neurocrine Biosciences.

The acetylcholine receptor antagonists pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage acetylcholine receptor antagonist drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the acetylcholine receptor antagonists clinical trial landscape.

Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Overview

Acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antagonists are compounds that inhibit the action of acetylcholine (ACh) at its receptors, leading to a reduction in cholinergic signaling. These antagonists can be classified based on their target receptors into muscarinic and nicotinic antagonists. Muscarinic antagonists, such as atropine and scopolamine, block the muscarinic ACh receptors (mAChRs) found in the central and peripheral nervous system, leading to effects like pupil dilation, decreased glandular secretion, and reduced smooth muscle contraction. They are used in various medical conditions, including bradycardia, motion sickness, and overactive bladder.

Nicotinic antagonists, such as tubocurarine and hexamethonium, block nicotinic ACh receptors (nAChRs) at neuromuscular junctions or autonomic ganglia, resulting in muscle relaxation or autonomic blockade, respectively. These drugs are commonly used as muscle relaxants during anesthesia or to manage hypertension.

AChR antagonists have significant clinical relevance but also come with potential side effects due to their widespread effects on the autonomic and somatic nervous systems. Muscarinic antagonists can cause dry mouth, blurred vision, constipation, and cognitive impairment, especially in elderly patients. Nicotinic antagonists, particularly those affecting the neuromuscular junction, can lead to paralysis and respiratory depression if administered in excessive doses.

Despite these risks, they remain critical in medical practice, from treating respiratory conditions like COPD (with ipratropium) to managing anesthesia-induced paralysis in surgery. Research into selective AChR antagonists is ongoing, with efforts to develop more targeted therapies that minimize systemic side effects while effectively modulating cholinergic signaling.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonist Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA AXS-05 Axsome Therapeutics III Agitation, Alzheimer Disease Oral COBENFY Bristol Myers Squibb III Psychotic disorders Oral BNC210 Bionomics III Anxiety disorders Oral AD-109 Apnimed III Obstructive Sleep Apnea Oral CBT-009 Cloudbreak Therapeutics Phase I/II Progressive Myopia Eyedrop aqueous solution

Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Therapeutics Assessment

The acetylcholine receptor antagonists pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging acetylcholine receptor antagonists segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Key Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Companies : Axsome Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bionomics, Apnimed, Seefunge Pharmaceutical Technology, Vyluma, Santen Pharmaceutical, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Suven Life Sciences Limited, Nobelpharma, Cloudbreak Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences and others.

: Axsome Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bionomics, Apnimed, Seefunge Pharmaceutical Technology, Vyluma, Santen Pharmaceutical, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Suven Life Sciences Limited, Nobelpharma, Cloudbreak Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences and others. Key Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Therapies: AXS-05, COBENFY, BNC210, AD-109, OS-001, NVK-002, STN-10127, Pilocarpine HCl Ophthalmic Solution, SUVN-911, NPC-22, CBT-009, NBI-1076986 and others.

Table of Contents

1. Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Acetylcholine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

