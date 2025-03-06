TAWANI Property Management Wins the 2024 SatisFacts Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Chicago, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Property Management (TPM) is excited to announce that for the second year in a row, the organization and four of its residential properties were presented with the 2024 SatisFact National Property and Company Awards. TPM’s 1323 Morse LLC, Alef Park Apartments, Farcroft Apartments and GreenGlen Park properties scored above the required National Resident Satisfaction Score.

The National Resident Satisfaction Awards recognizes top property management companies and communities that are dedicated to providing an outstanding resident experience. Winners are awarded for their company’s leadership and customer service efforts. To be considered for this award, residents take a survey and the completed surveys must have a Resident Satisfaction Score of 4.25+/5.00 with a minimum of 25 completed surveys.

1323 Morse LLC scored 4.55 from 35 residents, Alef Park Apartments scored 4.33 from 32 residents, Farcroft Apartments scored 4.72 from 110 residents and GreenGlen Park scored 4.56 from 48 residents. TAWANI Property Management scored 4.64 for the National Commercial Property Award.

“We are truly honored to receive this recognition once again,” said Kimberlee Carr, Chief Operating Officer of Real Estate at TAWANI Property Management. “Our dedication to providing exceptional service remains steadfast, and it’s deeply gratifying to know that our residents recognize and appreciate that commitment. We take great pride in the work we do and in ensuring that resident satisfaction is always at the forefront of our efforts.”

About TAWANI Property Management

TAWANI Property Management connects individuals and businesses with quality environments for living and working – spaces that are cost-efficient and convenient in location. Formed in 2006, today TAWANI Enterprises’ property management division manages over 300 units throughout Chicago including single-family homes, condos, multi-family, and commercial buildings like the Chicago loop architectural gem, The Monroe Building. Named one of Chicago’s best property management companies in 2019 and 2020, TAWANI Property Management is committed to professionalism in everything they do. For more information, visit www.tawanipropertymanagement.com.

