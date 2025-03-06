Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Summerlin Community, Glenrock, is Now Open in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community, Glenrock , in the popular Summerlin area of Las Vegas, Nevada. This exclusive, gated neighborhood within Summerlin’s Grand Park Village offers eight new home designs and access to outstanding master-plan amenities. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 360 Talon Heights St. in Las Vegas.

Glenrock brings a new level of sophisticated luxury to Summerlin’s Grand Park Village. Eight stunning Toll Brothers home designs offer spacious floor plans ranging from 2,897 to 4,557+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Home designs with expansive lower-level walk-out terraces and options for multigenerational living suites are available. Pricing starts from $1,565,995.





“We are thrilled for home buyers to experience this incredible new community inside Summerlin’s newest Grand Park Village,” said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. “Glenrock will offer residents stunning new home designs with exciting options for personalization to create their true dream home.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community’s location in Summerlin’s Grand Park Village provides Toll Brothers homeowners with a private community park with incredible views and convenient access to master-plan amenities including miles of trails and proximity to abundant outdoor recreation.

For more information on Glenrock, call (855) 700-8655 or visit GlenrockByTollBrothers.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | (215) 938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77d219d8-a4b8-452c-83b2-a2a0a8dd8371

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)