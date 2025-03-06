Sheaff Brock Announces Return of Michelle Reddick as Portfolio Consultant

INDIANAPOLIS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelle Reddick, a seasoned professional with 15-plus years of financial industry experience, has returned to Sheaff Brock as Vice President, Client Solutions and Portfolio Consultant.

Sheaff Brock is a fee-only independent investment firm specializing in wealth management for high-net-worth individuals. Selected as the #7 Financial Advisor in the U.S. on CNBC’s 2024 Financial Advisor 100 List, the firm’s first priority is building and preserving clients’ wealth over time. In her Portfolio Consultant role, Michelle works closely with Sheaff Brock clients, helping with their investment needs as they strive to meet ongoing financial goals. Prior to Sheaff Brock, Michelle was a corporate trainer at Charles Schwab where she trained hundreds of stockbrokers and guided new employees through the intricacies of the financial world. She credits her ability to build connections and relate to clients to previous work experience as a public relations specialist.

“I love talking with my clients and am passionate about helping them with their financial goals,” said Michelle of her return to Sheaff Brock. “I’m glad to reunite with Sheaff Brock and to once again partner with clients as we navigate their finances.”

Ron Brock, Managing Partner of Sheaff Brock, said, “We’re excited to have Michelle working with her clients again. She is an exceptional part of our Sheaff Brock team.”

Michelle Reddick—Vice President, Client Solutions and Portfolio Consultant, Sheaff Brock



About Sheaff Brock:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1.4 billion in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2024. Managing Director David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to Investing.com, Think Advisor, Medical Economics, and Financial Advisor magazine.

About CNBC Financial Advisor 100

The 2024 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (ranked 7th 10/2/24), 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (ranked 10th, 9/12/23), 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (ranked 68th, 10/4/22), 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (ranked 82nd, 10/6/21) & the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (ranked 95th, 10/6/20) list is an independent ranking. CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with the ranking of registered investment advisors for the CNBC FA 100 list. The analysis started with 40,896 RIA firms for 2024, 40,646, RIA firms for 2023, 39,818 RIA firms for 2022, 38,302 for 2021 and 37,369 for 2020 from the Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory database. AccuPoint screened the list down to 903 RIAs for 2024, 812 RIAs for 2023, 904 RIAs for 2022, 749 for 2021, and 750 for 2020 who were required to complete a survey to be in consideration for the CNBC FA 100 list. Sheaff Brock does not pay for applying for the award; however, Sheaff Brock does pay for use of the CNBC Financial Advisor 100 logo.

Data points used by AccuPoint for the ranking included regulatory/compliance record, number of years in the business, number of certified financial planners, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered and country of domicile.

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications, such as the CNBC FA 100, is no guarantee of future investment success and working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. The ranking may not reflect a client or prospective client’s experience with the registered investment advisor. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results.

CONTACT: Barb Smith 317-289-8699

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43ccc1be-c10d-40d4-ba8b-4df4dc1523a7