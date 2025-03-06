Viridien: Publication of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Publication of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Paris, France – March 6, 2025

Viridien announces the publication of its 2024 Universal Registration Document, the original version of which was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on March 6, 2025.

The Universal Registration Document was submitted in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as established by Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. It includes in particular:

• the 2024 annual financial report;

• the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

• the description of the share buyback program;

• the reports from the statutory auditors;

• the management report including the information related to Sustainability ; and

• the certification report on information related to Sustainability and Taxonomy.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document is available to the public as per the applicable regulatory conditions. It is also available on Viridien’s website (www.viridiengroup.com/investors/regulated-information) and on the AMF’s website (amf-france.org).

