Virginia Blockchain Council and Gentry Locke Join Forces to Shape Virginia’s Blockchain Policy Landscape

Richmond, VA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virginia Blockchain Council (VBC) is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Gentry Locke and Gentry Locke Consulting, one of Virginia’s most respected law firms and full service consulting firms, to advance blockchain policy initiatives at the state level. This partnership will focus on ensuring Virginia remains a leader in blockchain innovation, regulatory clarity, and economic development.

As blockchain technology continues to transform industries, Virginia is positioning itself at the forefront of this digital revolution. The collaboration between VBC and Gentry Locke will provide policymakers with critical insights and strategic guidance to foster innovation while maintaining responsible governance.

"Blockchain technology represents an incredible economic opportunity for Virginia, and it’s crucial that we create a policy environment that supports growth while maintaining integrity and security," said Greg Leffel, Executive Director of the Virginia Blockchain Council. "By working with Gentry Locke, we’re ensuring that Virginia remains competitive in attracting blockchain entrepreneurs and investment."

Gentry Locke brings deep legal expertise in emerging technologies, regulatory compliance, and public policy. Greg Habeeb, Partner at Gentry Locke and President of Gentry Locke Consulting, emphasized the significance of this initiative: "We are excited to work with the Virginia Blockchain Council to help craft policies that balance innovation with responsible oversight. Virginia has the opportunity to lead the way, and we’re committed to helping navigate the evolving regulatory landscape."

Zach LeMaster, Government Affairs Director at Gentry Locke Consulting, echoed this sentiment: "Blockchain and digital assets are rapidly becoming integral to the future economy. This collaboration ensures that Virginia is not just keeping pace but setting the standard for thoughtful, forward-looking policy."

Through this partnership, the Virginia Blockchain Council and Gentry Locke will actively engage with lawmakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to advocate for legislation that promotes blockchain adoption and economic development in the Commonwealth.

For more information on Gentry Locke and its initiatives, visit www.gentrylocke.com