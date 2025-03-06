Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in February 2025

London, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the February 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.
Pixalate analyzed more than 1.4 billion impressions across 6k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.
The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).
Key Findings:
- On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 90 distinct CTV apps
- On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 67 distinct CTV apps
- On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 93 distinct CTV apps
- On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 82 distinct CTV apps
100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (February 2025)
Roku
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|com.hulu.plus.roku
|Hulu
|2285
|Hulu LLC
|74519
|Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows
|74519
|Pluto Inc.
|122834
|Hallmark TV
|122834
|Hallmark Channel
|96065
|Xumo Play
|96065
|Xumo LLC
|18746
|Fox Business Network
|18746
|Fox News
|151908
|The Roku Channel
|151908
|Roku
|com.roku.nba
|NBA
|73249
|NBA Properties Inc
|13535
|Plex - Free Movies & TV
|13535
|Plex GmbH
|145039
|Watch OWN
|145039
|OWN LLC
|552828
|ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias
|552828
|TelevisaUnivision
Amazon Fire TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|b019dchdzk
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News
|B019DCHDZK
|fuboTV
|b00kdsgipk
|Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV
|B00KDSGIPK
|Pluto TV
|b004y1wcde
|Plex: Stream Movies & TV
|B004Y1WCDE
|Plex, Inc.
|b00odc5n80
|Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream
|B00ODC5N80
|Sling TV LLC
|b00e81o27y
|ESPN for Fire TV
|B00E81O27Y
|ESPN Distribution, Inc.
|b07pf8b5c3
|FilmRise British TV
|B07PF8B5C3
|Future Today Inc
|b075nthvjw
|Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows
|B075NTHVJW
|Tubi, Inc
|b07pnrrtn6
|The Weather Channel
|B07PNRRTN6
|Weather Group, LLC
|b00e5nh6yg
|Lifetime
|B00E5NH6YG
|A+E Networks
|b00i5vt8ky
|FOX Sports: Watch NFL, College Football & MLB
|B00I5VT8KY
|FOX Sports Media Group
Apple TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|383457673
|Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies
|383457673
|Plex Inc.
|905401434
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|905401434
|fuboTV Inc.
|518317760
|We TV
|518317760
|WE tv LLC
|711074743
|FanDuel Sports Network
|711074743
|Diamond Digital Group LLC
|576009463
|HISTORY: Shows & Documentaries
|576009463
|A&E Television Networks Mobile
|307184892
|CBS Sports App: Scores & News
|307184892
|CBS Interactive
|493619333
|MLB
|493619333
|MLB
|294056623
|FOX Sports: Watch Live Games
|294056623
|FOX Sports Interactive
|1508186374
|Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
|1508186374
|Peacock TV LLC
|1456618978
|BET+
|1456618978
|BET Networks
Samsung Smart TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|g15147002586
|SAMSUNG TV PLUS
|G15147002586
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
|g00002687241
|Plex
|G00002687241
|Plex, Inc.
|g17198010041
|Sling TV
|G17198010041
|Sling TV L.L.C.
|g17243010190
|ESPN
|G17243010190
|Disney Electronic Content, Inc.
|g15115002089
|Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TV
|G15115002089
|Tubi, Inc.
|g18229011675
|Pluto TV
|G18229011675
|Pluto TV, Inc.
|g19068012619
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|G19068012619
|fuboTV Inc.
|com.hulu.plus.samsungtizen
|Hulu
|G00000057007
|Hulu
|g17135009793
|Newsy
|G17135009793
|Newsy
|g19171013163
|tvplus
|G19171013163
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?
In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.
Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.
Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.
Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle IDs in December for each platform here:
Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku
