Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in February 2025

London, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the February 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.4 billion impressions across 6k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

On Amazon Fire TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 90 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 67 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Apple TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 93 distinct CTV apps

the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Samsung Smart TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 82 distinct CTV apps

100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (February 2025)

Roku





Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name com.hulu.plus.roku Hulu 2285 Hulu LLC 74519 Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows 74519 Pluto Inc. 122834 Hallmark TV 122834 Hallmark Channel 96065 Xumo Play 96065 Xumo LLC 18746 Fox Business Network 18746 Fox News 151908 The Roku Channel 151908 Roku com.roku.nba NBA 73249 NBA Properties Inc 13535 Plex - Free Movies & TV 13535 Plex GmbH 145039 Watch OWN 145039 OWN LLC 552828 ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias 552828 TelevisaUnivision

Amazon Fire TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name b019dchdzk Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News B019DCHDZK fuboTV b00kdsgipk Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV B00KDSGIPK Pluto TV b004y1wcde Plex: Stream Movies & TV B004Y1WCDE Plex, Inc. b00odc5n80 Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream B00ODC5N80 Sling TV LLC b00e81o27y ESPN for Fire TV B00E81O27Y ESPN Distribution, Inc. b07pf8b5c3 FilmRise British TV B07PF8B5C3 Future Today Inc b075nthvjw Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows B075NTHVJW Tubi, Inc b07pnrrtn6 The Weather Channel B07PNRRTN6 Weather Group, LLC b00e5nh6yg Lifetime B00E5NH6YG A+E Networks b00i5vt8ky FOX Sports: Watch NFL, College Football & MLB B00I5VT8KY FOX Sports Media Group

Apple TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name 383457673 Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies 383457673 Plex Inc. 905401434 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 905401434 fuboTV Inc. 518317760 We TV 518317760 WE tv LLC 711074743 FanDuel Sports Network 711074743 Diamond Digital Group LLC 576009463 HISTORY: Shows & Documentaries 576009463 A&E Television Networks Mobile 307184892 CBS Sports App: Scores & News 307184892 CBS Interactive 493619333 MLB 493619333 MLB 294056623 FOX Sports: Watch Live Games 294056623 FOX Sports Interactive 1508186374 Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies 1508186374 Peacock TV LLC 1456618978 BET+ 1456618978 BET Networks

Samsung Smart TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name g15147002586 SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. g00002687241 Plex G00002687241 Plex, Inc. g17198010041 Sling TV G17198010041 Sling TV L.L.C. g17243010190 ESPN G17243010190 Disney Electronic Content, Inc. g15115002089 Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TV G15115002089 Tubi, Inc. g18229011675 Pluto TV G18229011675 Pluto TV, Inc. g19068012619 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports G19068012619 fuboTV Inc. com.hulu.plus.samsungtizen Hulu G00000057007 Hulu g17135009793 Newsy G17135009793 Newsy g19171013163 tvplus G19171013163 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle IDs in December for each platform here:

Samsung Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Roku

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.