Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in February 2025

The Bundle ID for Samsung TV Plus (g15147002586) ranked first on Samsung Smart TV, while the Bundle ID for Hulu led on Roku (com.hulu.plus.roku). On Apple TV, the Bundle ID for Plex (383457673) was the most popular, and on Amazon Fire TV, the Bundle ID for Fubo (b019dchdzk) held the No. 1 spot

London, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the February 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.4 billion impressions across 6k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

  • On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 90 distinct CTV apps
  • On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 67 distinct CTV apps
  • On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 93 distinct CTV apps
  • On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 82 distinct CTV apps

100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (February 2025)

Roku

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
com.hulu.plus.rokuHulu2285Hulu LLC
74519Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows74519Pluto Inc.
122834Hallmark TV122834Hallmark Channel
96065Xumo Play96065Xumo LLC
18746Fox Business Network18746Fox News
151908The Roku Channel151908Roku
com.roku.nbaNBA73249NBA Properties Inc
13535Plex - Free Movies & TV13535Plex GmbH
145039Watch OWN145039OWN LLC
552828ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias552828TelevisaUnivision

Amazon Fire TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
b019dchdzkFubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & NewsB019DCHDZKfuboTV
b00kdsgipkPluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TVB00KDSGIPKPluto TV
b004y1wcdePlex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDEPlex, Inc.
b00odc5n80Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + FreestreamB00ODC5N80Sling TV LLC
b00e81o27yESPN for Fire TVB00E81O27YESPN Distribution, Inc.
b07pf8b5c3FilmRise British TVB07PF8B5C3Future Today Inc
b075nthvjwTubi: Watch Free Movies & TV ShowsB075NTHVJWTubi, Inc
b07pnrrtn6The Weather ChannelB07PNRRTN6Weather Group, LLC
b00e5nh6ygLifetimeB00E5NH6YGA+E Networks
b00i5vt8kyFOX Sports: Watch NFL, College Football & MLBB00I5VT8KYFOX Sports Media Group

Apple TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
383457673Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies383457673Plex Inc.
905401434Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports905401434fuboTV Inc.
518317760We TV518317760WE tv LLC
711074743FanDuel Sports Network711074743Diamond Digital Group LLC
576009463HISTORY: Shows & Documentaries576009463A&E Television Networks Mobile
307184892CBS Sports App: Scores & News307184892CBS Interactive
493619333MLB493619333MLB
294056623FOX Sports: Watch Live Games294056623FOX Sports Interactive
1508186374Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies1508186374Peacock TV LLC
1456618978BET+1456618978BET Networks

Samsung Smart TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
g15147002586SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
g00002687241PlexG00002687241Plex, Inc.
g17198010041Sling TVG17198010041Sling TV L.L.C.
g17243010190ESPNG17243010190Disney Electronic Content, Inc.
g15115002089Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TVG15115002089Tubi, Inc.
g18229011675Pluto TVG18229011675Pluto TV, Inc.
g19068012619Fubo: Watch Live TV & SportsG19068012619fuboTV Inc.
com.hulu.plus.samsungtizenHuluG00000057007Hulu
g17135009793NewsyG17135009793Newsy
g19171013163tvplusG19171013163Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle IDs in December for each platform here:

Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
