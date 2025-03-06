Advantive Broadens eCommerce Offerings with Acquisition of Commerce Vision

Tampa, Florida, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantive , an industry-leading mission-critical specialty software provider, today announced its acquisition of Commerce Vision , a leading digital commerce platform in Australia and New Zealand. This acquisition furthers Advantive’s mission of driving transformational outcomes for its customers by strengthening its international presence, enhancing its B2B eCommerce services , and expanding into new industries, such as dental and PPE & safety. Commerce Vision’s strong product market fit and proven expertise will also bolster Advantive’s focus on global B2B companies seeking interoperable eCommerce capabilities.

Headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Commerce Vision has provided B2B commerce solutions for the automotive, food service, medical and dental, PPE and safety, and wholesale distribution industries since 2001. Today, with deep ERP integration, Commerce Vision’s suite of tools delivers a seamless, self-service B2B eCommerce experience and empowers customers and their sales teams to make more informed decisions. From order taking, customer management, and merchandising to route and activity tracking for both online and offline merchandisers, Commerce Vision provides powerful tools across the B2B eCommerce process.

Additionally, Commerce Vision’s AI-driven purchase order automation product, Lucy , will enable Advantive to bring AI-based automation tools to customers quickly and efficiently. Automation tools like Lucy are expected to generate significant traction in the U.S. market as manufacturers and distributors seek solutions to instantly and accurately process inbound PDF purchase orders.

“With over 30 years of experience in the distribution and manufacturing industries, Advantive is always looking for the right opportunity to expand our presence and deepen our expertise,” said Kevin Boyce, CEO of Advantive . “The forthcoming acquisition of Commerce Vision enables us to further solidify our position in B2B commerce while expanding into the ANZ market, and unlocking new opportunities for growth in the U.S.”

Advantive is a leading provider of wholesale distribution ERP software with capabilities for a variety of B2B commerce industries, including food & beverage, health & beauty, fast-moving consumer goods, and retail. This acquisition enforces Advantive’s position within B2B commerce, as the company will have the opportunity to expand with Commerce Vision’s ERP-integrated commerce solution that offers intelligent sales automation, mobile merchandising, and a field CRM for over 85 brands.

“We are excited to become part of Advantive’s vision for the future,” said David Brice, CEO of Commerce Vision. “Since 2001, Commerce Vision has grown from the ground up to suit the unique and complex challenges of businesses in B2B commerce. As we move forward with our combined solutions, we strive to deliver on this promise while furthering innovation in the industry.”

For more information on Advantive, visit https://www.advantive.com/ .

For more information on Commerce Vision, visit https://www.commercevision.com.au/ .

About Advantive

Advantive is a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty distribution, manufacturing, packaging, and quality software users, offering purpose-built ERP, MES, and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 6,500 customers and operating in 88 countries, Advantive’s software solutions simplify complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive’s software uses automation, seamless integration, and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, e-commerce, and delivery – making the complex simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com .

About Commerce Vision

Commerce Vision provides an intelligent suite of B2B commerce solutions powering clients across a range of industries. With a customer base of 500+, is poised to continue to grow across geographies by providing customers ecommerce and order automation solutions. For additional information about Commerce Vision, please visit https://www.commercevision.com/au .

Attachment