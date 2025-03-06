Snaarp Introduces Complete Cybersecurity Solution for Global SME Market

Photo Courtesy of Snaarp

GLASGOW, United Kingdom, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snaarp , a cybersecurity startup, introduced its comprehensive, mobile-first security platform designed to transform data protection and device management for enterprises worldwide. This breakthrough solution delivers a smooth, straightforward path to securing and protecting business data with remarkable ease and efficiency.

Cyber threats continue to multiply, and the platform tackles critical security needs while streamlining complex processes. The global cloud storage market will reach $490.56 billion by 2033. It will grow at a 16.34% CAGR from 2025 to 2033. This growth underscores the urgent need for strong, scalable security solutions.

"Snaarp represents a fundamental shift in enterprise cybersecurity," said Victor Ariyibi-Oke, CEO of Snaarp. "We have created an all-in-one solution that protects businesses with advanced technology, seamless security, and proven reliability to shield against evolving threats."

Superior Security Features

The platform presents a collection of features that distinguish it from industry giants. Teams can become operational within minutes through effortless onboarding. This user-friendly foundation extends to secure collaboration, powering swift, encrypted communication and sharing files for internal teams and external partners.

The platform's network management capabilities enable businesses to build and oversee secure networks effortlessly, creating seamless connections between internal teams and external contacts.

The fully encrypted file transfer system guards sensitive information from external threats. Comprehensive device management provides real-time tracking and updates for all connected devices. Customizable permissions enhance security and privacy through detailed access control.

Powerful Data Protection

The platform includes automated cloud backup, which keeps critical data secure and accessible. The straightforward endpoint security system simplifies deploying and managing all network-connected devices. Furthermore, the wireless enterprise private network gives complete control over network access and blocks external threats.

Most importantly, zero-knowledge encryption guarantees exceptional data privacy—the platform itself cannot access user data. This security level proves crucial in today's digital world, where data breaches lead to significant financial losses and damaged reputations.

Market Impact and Future Prospects

The launch addresses a critical need. Cybercriminals launched major ransomware attacks 20 to 25 times daily in 2024, marking a dramatic rise from previous years. The solution benefits industries handling sensitive data, such as finance, healthcare, and legal services.

"While tech giants have built empires on scale and network effects, Snaarp zeroes in on the specific needs of enterprises seeking comprehensive security without complexity," Ariyibi-Oke explained. "Our platform transcends basic storage or encryption—it stands as a complete cybersecurity ecosystem that combines power with user-friendliness."

The company has secured seed funding, valuing it at $3 million, and stands ready for rapid growth while meeting the urgent need for streamlined, robust cybersecurity solutions in the enterprise market. The platform now welcomes businesses worldwide and offers a 30-day free trial for new users.

"Data breaches in the digital world cost millions and destroy reputations. Snaarp equips enterprises with the tools they need to protect their most valuable assets," Ariyibi-Oke concluded. "We are establishing fresh benchmarks for mobile-first, enterprise-grade cybersecurity."

About Snaarp Inc.

Snaarp is a pioneering cybersecurity company providing enterprises with comprehensive, user-friendly security solutions. Founded by second-generation entrepreneur Victor Ariyibi-Oke, it aims to make advanced data protection and device management accessible and efficient for businesses of all sizes.

